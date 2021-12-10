ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, IA

Fire crews respond to structure fire at 1700 Timber Ridge Dr

Davenport Journal
Davenport Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D4wpM_0dJdHebf00

Linn County, IOWA – According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, this unfortunate incident occurred right before 3 p.m. Thursday.

It happened in the 1700 block of Timber Ridge Dr.

Fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire.

The responding crews discovered that the vehicle caught fire in the driveway and spread to the garage of the residence.

The responding crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

No one was injured in this incident.

The cause of fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

Davenport Journal

Davenport Journal

