Among the Lions likely standouts this year will be sprinter Kente Edwards. Edwards, a senior, is coming off an outdoor Meet of Champions’ appearance in the 100 and a second place finish in the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex meet’s 200, where he ran a 22.34. Edwards also shattered the H/W/S meet’s 100-meter record by running a 10.90. In his last indoor season in 2020, Edwards tan a 6.93 in the 55.

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO