Boris Johnson is reported to have told Tory MPs there is “no choice” but to implement Plan B as he hopes to quell a rebellion within his own ranks.The Prime Minister faces the possibility of the biggest revolt of his leadership on Tuesday over the measures proposed to stem the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.Mr Johnson made a last-gasp attempt to win round his backbenchers as he addressed the 1922 Committee of Tory MPs shortly before the Commons vote.Mr Johnson was reported to have told his MPs, dozens of whom have said they would vote against the Government...

POLITICS ・ 50 MINUTES AGO