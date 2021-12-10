ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver welcomes 36 new officers at Police Academy graduation

By Keely Sugden
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aa0py_0dJdGcWK00

DENVER (KDVR)— The Denver Police Department swore in 36 new police officers at the Police Academy on Friday at 10 a.m.

Drug use at Union Station prompts renewed push for supervised injection sites

The new officers successfully completed 26-weeks of Police Academy training.

Field training is the next step for the new graduates.

Mayor Michael Hancock, Chief of Denver Police Paul Pazen and Executive Director of the Department of Public Safety Murphy Robinson attended the ceremony.

DPD has about 150 officer positions it would like to fill.

The department is recruiting for an Academy class that begins in April 2022. Anyone interested in learning more about a law enforcement career in Denver can check online .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 4

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Weather#Kdvr#The Police Academy#Union Station#Academy#Denver Police Dept
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX31 Denver

3 people shot during house party in Colorado Springs; deputies asking for information

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has opened an investigation after several people were shot during a party early Saturday morning. According to EPSO, at approximately 12:04 a.m., EPSO’s communications center received multiple calls from people who heard approximately five gunshots come from a house party in the 2100 […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy