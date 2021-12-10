Denver welcomes 36 new officers at Police Academy graduation
DENVER (KDVR)— The Denver Police Department swore in 36 new police officers at the Police Academy on Friday at 10 a.m.
The new officers successfully completed 26-weeks of Police Academy training.
Field training is the next step for the new graduates.
Mayor Michael Hancock, Chief of Denver Police Paul Pazen and Executive Director of the Department of Public Safety Murphy Robinson attended the ceremony.
DPD has about 150 officer positions it would like to fill.
The department is recruiting for an Academy class that begins in April 2022. Anyone interested in learning more about a law enforcement career in Denver can check online .
