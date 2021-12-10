Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 07:31:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following area, San Luis Obispo County. * WHEN...Until 945 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 552 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated moderate to heavy rain continuing to fall over the area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen so far with local amounts up to 5 inches over higher elevations. Urban and small stream flooding will continue to pose a threat, especially in low lying areas. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, and Pismo Beach. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
