Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-13 03:17:00 Expires: 2021-12-14 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should stay out of the water along north and east facing shores. Elsewhere, swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, swim in a direction following the shoreline until...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 07:31:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following area, San Luis Obispo County. * WHEN...Until 945 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 552 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated moderate to heavy rain continuing to fall over the area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen so far with local amounts up to 5 inches over higher elevations. Urban and small stream flooding will continue to pose a threat, especially in low lying areas. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, and Pismo Beach. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coast Range of Northwest Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 23:10:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coast Range of Northwest Oregon OCCASIONAL HEAVIER SNOW SHOWERS TONIGHT Scattered showers will be lowering snow levels tonight into early Tuesday morning across the Coast Range. This will allow snow to fall and accumulate on elevated and grassy surfaces, while it remains more slushy on roads. Take caution driving over bridges and overpasses as black ice may form on those colder surfaces. Expect spotty accumulations of up to an inch below 1500 feet, and 1 to 3 inches above.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-15 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Lake County WINTER WEATHER WILL CONTINUE THROUGH WEDNESDAY Heavy snow has come to an end across much of northwest California. However, another storm system will produce moderate to heavy snow accumulations for elevations as low 1500 to 2000 feet on Wednesday. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory above 1500 feet, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. For the Winter Storm Watch above 2000 feet, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Lake County. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST Tuesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 04:08:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-15 02:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the evening commute. Damage to trees and power lines is possible. Storm total snowfall of 4 to 12 inches between 5000-7000 feet. Higher amounts up to 3 feet in the Riverside County mountains and 3 to 4 feet in the San Bernardino mountains above 8000 feet. * WHERE...Mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties above 5,000 feet elevation. * WHEN...Until 2 AM Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

