NBA

Raptors should not include Pascal Siakam in any Pacers trade talks

By Pirasanth Gunasekaram
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indiana Pacers are rumored to move towards rebuilding the team, as they are willing to discuss trade talks around Caris LeVert, Myles Turner, or Domantas Sabonis. One of these players moving into the Toronto Raptors frontcourt alongside Pascal Siakam could be enough to get this team getting back to the...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pascal Siakam not untouchable?

Is Pascal available for trade, or is he untouchable? Other than Scottie Barnes, who are the untouchables? — Frank S. Eric Koreen: Siakam’s not untouchable. Barnes is untouchable, and Anunoby is probably close. But let’s go beyond that. Siakam still seems to be one of the more confusing parts of this season. I think it’s genuinely difficult to separate his performance from the team’s struggles (and his in the past), given how this team is constructed and how unhealthy the Raptors currently are. His true shooting percentage is higher than it has been since his breakout third season when he won NBA Most Improved Player. It’s still a lot closer to the two years that came after — which included one season in which he was named All-NBA Second Team — than that one, but it is progress. His 3-point percentage is up to 36, but he continues to take fewer per minute, down from 6.2 per 36 in 2019-20 to 3.8 this year. Given his struggles last season, that is understandable. His usage percentage is slightly down from last season, as are his assists. His turnovers are slightly up, which is a worry but a minor one. The Raptors aren’t exactly swimming in spacing.
NBA
