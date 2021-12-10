Biden to appear on Fallon Friday, 1st late night TV spot as president

'Hero of democracy': Funeral for Bob Dole at National Cathedral, followed by WWII Memorial service. The funeral for Sen. Bob Dole will be held at the Washington National Cathedralon Friday, a day after President Joe Biden and congressional leaders honored the Senate’s longest-serving GOP leader as he lay in state at the U.S. Capitol. Biden hailed Dole as “a hero of democracy" during Thursday's memorial service. Dole, a Kansas lawmaker and decorated World War II veteran who left an indelible mark on the nation’s history, died on Sunday at 98. Biden, former Sens. Pat Roberts and Tom Daschle and Dole's daughter, Robin Dole, are expected to give tributes at his funeral. Following the service, Dole's motorcade and casket will head to the National World War II Memorial on the National Mall to honor his life and service.

