The 26th edition of the MLS Cup final at Providence Park heads to extra time as the Portland Timbers and New York City Football Club play for the right to be crowned kings of Major League Soccer. Both teams toppled the number one seeds in their conferences on the way to the cup with the Timbers taking down the Colorado Rapids and NYCFC ending the New England Revolution's record-breaking season on a sour note. It is part of what has made these MLS Cup Playoffs so exciting as each team has scored multiple goals in all of their matches but one.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO