AUSTIN, Texas — A family of four has been displaced Tuesday morning after a fire consumed the attic of their home in southwest Austin. The Austin Fire Department responded to the structure fire around 2:47 a.m. at 4701 Red Stone Court. When crews arrived, they quickly knocked down the flames. Firefighters shared this thermal image to show there was still residual heat, therefore, remained on scene to continue to overhaul and remove the smoke until it was clear to withdraw.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO