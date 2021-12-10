ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge sends self-proclaimed Proud Boy Alan Swinney to prison for 10 years, citing his lack of remorse

By Maxine Bernstein
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
A judge on Friday sentenced self-proclaimed Proud Boy Alan Swinney to 10 years in prison for pulling out a loaded revolver, firing paintballs and spraying bear mace at counterprotesters in downtown Portland last year. Multnomah County Circuit Judge Heidi Moawad said Swinney had shown no remorse during his trial...

Satan Smith
3d ago

Meanwhile, Portland won’t even charge blm and antifa terrorists 💩 The judge should be horsewhipped through the streets before being wrapped in chains and tossed in the river.

happy57
3d ago

Bull kaka! Self Defense! NO guns fired. We would like to see the blm and antifa arrested. Ten years?! 🤣Yeah right. Portland Oregon is a very sad excuse for a city. I live here. 😡

Kevin Miller
3d ago

The sentence is a little harsh judge but it’s okay for BLM AND ANTIFA to destroy our cities and business and nothing happens to them and MUST HAVE BEEN A DEMOCRATS JUDGE

The Oregonian

Tillamook man to serve 5 years in federal prison for stealing 15 firearms from a sporting goods store

A Tillamook man on Monday was sentenced to five years in federal prison for stealing more than a dozen firearms from a sporting goods store. Robert Jon Gilliam, 52, stole 15 handguns on May 8, 2020, during an after-hours burglary from Tillamook Sporting Goods -- six .45-caliber handguns, eight 9mm handguns and one .380-caliber pistol, according to federal prosecutors.
TILLAMOOK, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: An argument for defunding police

Anyone who’s moved to object or vituperate about “defund the police” as a concept (and I include myself a bit) needs to read the Dec. 1 article “Audit: Oregon’s public safety department gives too much deference to local police agencies to hold cops accountable.” They should be made to read it every day for the rest of their lives until they get it. And Gov. Kate Brown should immediately fire every member of the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training and start over. The department has been funded at $72 million this biennium and is authorized to have a staff of 160. Yet the agency determined that of 57 Portland Police Bureau officer-involved shootings and in-custody deaths from 2004 to 2018, only one officer’s actions may have met the standard for a certification review. That’s a fine definition of “worthless.” They don’t do their job because they simply don’t want to, and never have believed in it. Defunding them is not the answer to all the problems, but it’s a fine starting place.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Man killed Sunday night in Hazelwood shooting

Portland police said a man was killed in an apparent shooting Sunday night in Hazelwood, in the 12400 block of East Burnside Street. Portland homicide detectives responded to a report of gunshots at 6:40 p.m. and found a man dead at the scene. A news release said the victim’s identity and the manner of death will be determined by the state medical examiner.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Omicron found in Oregon: 3 cases of coronavirus variant identified

Omicron is officially in Oregon, state health officials announced Monday, with two Washington County residents and one in Multnomah County testing positive for the coronavirus variant. All three people were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and two had recently traveled abroad, health officials said. Oregon now joins 32 other states with...
OREGON STATE
