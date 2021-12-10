Judge sends self-proclaimed Proud Boy Alan Swinney to prison for 10 years, citing his lack of remorse

Anyone who’s moved to object or vituperate about “defund the police” as a concept (and I include myself a bit) needs to read the Dec. 1 article “Audit: Oregon’s public safety department gives too much deference to local police agencies to hold cops accountable.” They should be made to read it every day for the rest of their lives until they get it. And Gov. Kate Brown should immediately fire every member of the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training and start over. The department has been funded at $72 million this biennium and is authorized to have a staff of 160. Yet the agency determined that of 57 Portland Police Bureau officer-involved shootings and in-custody deaths from 2004 to 2018, only one officer’s actions may have met the standard for a certification review. That’s a fine definition of “worthless.” They don’t do their job because they simply don’t want to, and never have believed in it. Defunding them is not the answer to all the problems, but it’s a fine starting place.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO