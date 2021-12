FREMONT (CBS SF) — Police and fire units in Fremont are at the scene of a suspicious death in the Tesla factory parking lot being investigated as a homicide, according to authorities. UPDATE: Fremont Police Arrest Tesla Factory Worker For Fatally Shooting Colleague In Parking Lot The Fremont Police Department sent out an advisory email about the incident at around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. Police said that shortly before 3:30 p.m., Fremont Fire Department personnel responded to Tesla on a report of a subject down in the parking lot. Tesla suspicious death investigation (CBS) Arriving firefighters provided medical aid to the person and pronounced the subject deceased. While no additional details have been released by authorities regarding the nature of the subject’s death, Fremont police confirmed homicide investigators are on scene and have taken over the investigation.

FREMONT, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO