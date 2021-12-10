ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Amazing Race Celebrates 20 Years with Season 33: Meet the New Teams

By Kelly Wynne
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been 20 years of racing around the world. The Amazing Race is returning for season 33, which marks the 20th anniversary of the show on CBS. Over 600 racers have joined the action-packed travel competition in the previous 32 seasons, and a whole new slate of racers is ready to...

Variety

CBS to Air ‘Beyond the Edge,’ a ‘Survivor’-Like Competition Featuring Celebrities Competing in Panama

CBS is sending celebrities into the wild. As first reported by TMZ, the Eye network is believed to be working on a new reality series to air this spring, which Variety has learned will be titled “Beyond the Edge.” The show would pit celebs in a “Survivor”-like battle of strategy, wits and muscle. The network is officially declining comment on the news. But the project, believed to have been shot in Bocas del Toro, Panama, in September and October this year, will — according to TMZ — feature contestants including Colton Underwood (“The Bachelor”), former NBA star Metta World Peace, former...
TV SERIES
WHAS 11

Meet the Queens of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 14

The season 14 RuPaul's Drag Race queens have been ru-vealed. The first look at the 14 darlings ready to snatch the crown were introduced by RuPaul in a Candyland-themed promo that deliciously shows off who's ready to play. RuPaul’s Drag Race returns with a two-part premiere on Friday, Jan. 7...
TV SHOWS
cbs17

Raleigh internet personalities join ‘The Amazing Race’ on CBS

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two Raleigh internet personalities have joined the competition on the newest season of “The Amazing Race” on CBS 17. Penn and Kim Holderness are among the 11 teams vying for the $1 million prize on the 33rd race around the world. The Holderness...
RALEIGH, NC
Radio Online

WKTU/New York's Lulu y Lala Joins ''The Amazing Race''

WKTU (103.5 KTU)/New York has announced that air personalities Lulu y Lala are taking their talents to the road on CBS-TV's "The Amazing Race." Premiering January 5, 2022, listeners and fans can watch the duo embark on a trek around the world, competing in a series of challenges, both mental and physical. Phil Keoghan hosts "The Amazing Race" and like past seasons, the first group to arrive at the final destination will win "The Amazing Race" and the $1 million prize.
TV SHOWS
Radio Business Report

WKTU Air Personalities to Embark On ‘The Amazing Race’

There’s very little in common between CBS and iHeartMedia these days. They’re no longer competitors in the radio industry, and that’s perhaps one reason why a pair of up-and-coming air personalities in the nation’s biggest market have been given the all-clear to be one group of contestants on the upcoming season of one of the CBS Television Network’s top reality competition series.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

‘The Amazing Race’ Unveils Season 33 Cast And Featurette; EPs & Competitors Talk Safety Protocols, “Silver Lining Moments” During Pandemic Shoot & More – TCA

Today at CBS’ Winter TCA press conference, The Amazing Race set 11 new teams for its 33rd season, which kicks off with a two-hour premiere on January 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The teams for the upcoming season are Akbar Cook Sr. (45) and Sheridan Cook (44), married educators from Martinsville, NJ; Anthony Sadler (29) and Spencer Stone (29), childhood friends from Sacramento, CA; Arun (56) and Natalie Kumar (28), a father and daughter from Detroit, MI; Caro Viehweg (23) and Ray Gantt (25), a couple from Los Angeles and Toms River, NJ, respectively; Connie (37) and Sam Greiner (39), a...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

The Amazing Race's use of a chartered plane to complete filming on Season 33 may have changed the game for the better

The CBS reality show completed three episodes when the pandemic shutdown happened in March 2020. After a year and a half delay, The Amazing Race finished filming this fall with a chartered 757 jet to avoid crowded airports, with an abbreviated course that took the show through Mediterranean countries, where infection rates were low. The contestants also interacted with locals who had been tested and vaccinated. “It actually opened up a whole new world for us of how to do this in a very different way, but still have the same feel and energy,” Amazing Race co-creator and co-showrunner Elise Doganieri tells Variety. “It created a close race every single time that plane landed in the next city… I think you’re going really like the way the show plays out with this plane. It might be the wave of the future, but I don’t know if it’ll be affordable for a global trip.” Fellow co-creator and co-showrunner Bertram van Munster adds: “I picked a route that was mostly in remote areas or small cities. We looked very carefully so we could do two or three shows in a country, which we normally don’t do. These were all handpicked areas where they had the least amount of COVID, where we had freedom to go into a lot of areas where there’s nobody there.” The show, which left off in Glasgow, Scotland, instead returns via Zurich, and then Lugano, both in Switzerland, then the French island of Corsica, followed by Thessaloniki in Greece and then Lisbon, Portugal, before heading back to Los Angeles."
LOS ANGELES, CA
click orlando

Former News 6 reporter competing on ‘The Amazing Race’

ORLANDO, Fla. – “The Amazing Race” is returning to CBS and this time, there will be a few familiar faces jetting around the world. Kim Holderness, former News 6 reporter turned internet personality, and her husband, Penn, will compete in Season 33. While working at News 6, she went by the name Kim Dean.
ORLANDO, FL
PennLive.com

‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider is first transgender contestant to qualify for ‘Tournament of Champions’

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Dayton, Ohio, native Amy Schneider has made history on the popular quiz show “Jeopardy!” by becoming the first transgender contestant to qualify for the program’s “Tournament of Champions.”. Schneider, who is an engineering manager an currently lives in Oakland, California, qualified for the tournament last week with...
TV & VIDEOS
FOXBusiness

New Year's Eve: These are the best cities to celebrate

If you’re looking for the best place to ring in the New Year, New York City’s got you covered. That’s according to a report from WalletHub, which found that the Big Apple is the best city to celebrate on New Year’s Eve. For its report, the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
