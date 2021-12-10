ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

CRASH creates jewelry from wrecked exotic cars including Bugatti, Ferrari, Porsche and more

kusi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – You may not be able to afford an exotic car like a...

www.kusi.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Robb Report

This Ferrari-Inspired 88-Foot Yacht Concept Has a Garage for Parking Your Prancing Horse

A superyacht inspired by a supercar is nothing new. In fact, earlier this year, Tecnomar and Lamborghini released a 63-footer replete with the Raging Bull’s DNA. But Lazzarini has just rolled out a concept that takes cues from Ferrari’s four-wheelers—and it’s worth taking notice of. Meet the GranTurismo Mediterranea, or GTM for short, a sporty new 88-footer that pays homage to the Prancing Horse’s fast touring cars. The hull is finished in what looks like a riff on Ferrari’s recognizable Rosso Corsa red, while the superstructure is crafted from light carbon fiber that is also favored by the automaker. It’s even...
CARS
Carscoops

Ferrari SF90 Stradale Prototype Wrecked In Crash In Germany

A Ferrari SF90 Stradale prototype was destroyed over the weekend in a crash. The incident happened near Hoffenheim, Germany, and footage taken after the crash shows that this wasn’t a production SF90 as its exterior was clad in black and white camouflage. A look inside the cabin also reveals heaps of testing equipment and additional displays used to monitor different streams of data.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Jalopnik

This Wrecked Carrera GT Is The Cheapest Way Into Porsche's Coolest Car

The early-to-mid 2000s were a banner era for bedroom poster cars. You had the Lamborghini Murciélago, the Maserati Mc12, even the Bugatti Veyron greeting children every morning as they rubbed the sleep from their eyes. But those children have grown up, started to earn YouTube or TikTok money, and with that new money bought their own cars.
CARS
Carscoops

Porsche Vision GT, Australia’s i30 Sedan N, And 45mph Electric Ferrari: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Lexus may not have stood a chance against the big boys like Honda and Ford when it comes to sales, but that doesn’t matter, because a luxury brand is supposed to be admired, and after Lexus was rated number one in the summer 2021 National Automobile Dealer Association (NADA) Dealer Attitude Survey, followed by its parent brand Toyota, it’s clear that the automaker has created some dependable vehicles.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Cars
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Cars
CarBuzz.com

Over 1,000 Porsche Cars Gather For "Icons Of Porsche" Show

Porsche recently hosted an "Icons of Porsche" show at The Slab in Dubai Design District where over 1,000 Porsche vehicles, including classic collectibles, and creative art cars, turned up. Porsche claims it was "one of the biggest public events held by an automotive manufacturer in the Middle East region." Held from November 19-20, the event was the first of its kind in the Middle East, which has become one of the German manufacturer's major profit centers. It also showcased designs from the Porsche Unseen series for the first time at a public event outside of Germany.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Crash Jewelry Turns Wrecked Luxury Cars Into Earrings, Cufflinks, and Other Baubles

Most people cringe when they see Lamborghinis and Ferraris crumpled in accidents. Some might try to rebuild the wrecked supercar, either for the love of it or to score an exotic car for a slightly less exotic price. But Crash Jewelry owner/designer Christi Schimpke repurposes wrecked luxury cars to create wearable art. So even though you might not be able to afford a Rolls-Royce, you can own a piece of jewelry made from scraps of one.
APPAREL
topgear.com

The Little Car Company Ferrari Testa Rossa J

Perhaps the most fun you can have with an electric motor, glorious attention to detail. It’s a Scaglietti-bodied Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa – perhaps one of the most beautiful V12-engined racing cars of all time and technically a four-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans – although the absence of exhaust pipes (and the fact that this thing is 25 per cent smaller than it should be) will tell you that all is not as it first seems…
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exotic Cars#Jewelry#Kusi#Good Morning San Diego
CarBuzz.com

Porsche Creates Taycan NFT Digital Art Car

Porsche is well known across the globe for its outstanding sports cars, but it has been making a name for itself in the art sphere too. Over the past year, we've seen a number of new art cars from the German automaker, including an unusual 911 from South Africa. This handpainted creation is super cool, but of late, most art cars from Stuttgart have been created using vinyl wraps. That appears to be the case with the Porsche Taycan Turbo art car you see below. Commissioned by Porsche in Australia, this special livery was created by contemporary artist Nigel Sense. As is fashionable these days, there's also a link to the world of the blockchain and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
MUSIC
Carscoops

Rare 1971 Ford Falcon XY GT-HO Phase 3 Could Sell For Over AU$1.1 Million

An extraordinarily desirable 1971 Ford Falcon XY GT-HO Phase 3 Sedan is currently up for auction in Australia and expected to sell for between AU$900,000 (US$649,000) and AU$1.1 million (US$793,000). The Falcon XY GT of the era was the ultimate variant of the Falcon sedan and left the local factory...
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

First Drive: The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Delivers Precise, Road-Hugging Performance

Originally an equipment variant for the iconic 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS, the German marque’s Touring Package was revived for the 991-generation 911 GT3 back in 2017 as a response to the fervor created by the 911 R. Secondhand prices for the latter, a limited-production model, had reached unprecedented levels of absurdity, and the trend soon began to attract opportunists who were more interested in making a buck than actually driving the thing. In an attempt to help stabilize the market, Porsche quickly assembled a similar package without a production cap. For the 2022 model year, Porsche took the opportunity to...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Ferrari
Robb Report

Only 3 Bugatti EB 112 Saloons Were Made in the Mid-’90s. Now One Is Up for Sale.

A forgotten relic from Bugatti’s long and winding past has returned to remind collectors that the marque wasn’t always about supercars. An ultra-rare example of the automaker’s EB 112 sedan (yes, a sedan) from the mid-1990s was just listed for sale by exotic car dealer Schaltkulisse. It is one of only three prototypes ever built by the automaker, making it one of the most exclusive models in its history. The EB 112 dates back to a very strange period in the marque’s history—after it was revived by Italian business man Roman Artioli in 1987 and before it was acquired by Volkswagen Auto...
BUYING CARS
SlashGear

Bugatti tailored custom car program is the hyper-luxury Pimp My Ride

French supercar maker Bugatti has officially launched its Sur Mesure (or tailored in French) customization program by unveiling a one-off Chiron Pur Sport wearing vintage-inspired livery. According to Bugatti, Sur Mesure responds to an ever-growing demand for personalized Bugattis like the Chiron Les Legendes du Ciel and the Divo Lady Bug.
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Plaid Vs Bugatti, McLaren, Porsche: Surprising Results

A few weeks ago, we shared a video with you of a Tesla Model S Plaid racing a Porsche 918 on an abandoned airstrip. It also featured a Ferrari LaFerrari, though the car didn't compete in the drag race. The video (linked at the bottom of the text) was produced by The Triple F Collection, and they've just released another video that's arguably more fascinating.
CARS
ohmymag.co.uk

This man drove 200 miles with a dog stuck on his bumper

In China, a man named Loudi Zhang was driving down the motorway at an extremely high speed when he realised that his car had hit some kind of animal. Zhang didn't stopimmediately to check what had happened—he just assumed that the poor animal had almost certainly been killed. The motorist continued driving for almost 200 miles before he finally stopped to see the damage to his car.
PETS
Motorious

1970 Chevelle SS Found Parked On Garage Lift Since 1978

This ridiculous muscle car is packing some major surprises under the hood and in its history. The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle is one of America’s most excellent muscle car machines ever to hit the asphalt. Of course, there is a considerable following surrounding these incredible cars as they introduced the nation to a new style of Chevy power and performance. This means that the engine is always the star of the show, and there is one engine that shines exceptionally bright in the GM performance line. That motor is the 454 ci LS6 V8 engine, making this car a beast on the streets and the drag strip. Though Chevelles of this specification are getting pretty rare these days, one guy was able to find a beautiful example of one of these ridiculous machines.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy