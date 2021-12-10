CRASH creates jewelry from wrecked exotic cars including Bugatti, Ferrari, Porsche and more

Porsche is well known across the globe for its outstanding sports cars, but it has been making a name for itself in the art sphere too. Over the past year, we've seen a number of new art cars from the German automaker, including an unusual 911 from South Africa. This handpainted creation is super cool, but of late, most art cars from Stuttgart have been created using vinyl wraps. That appears to be the case with the Porsche Taycan Turbo art car you see below. Commissioned by Porsche in Australia, this special livery was created by contemporary artist Nigel Sense. As is fashionable these days, there's also a link to the world of the blockchain and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO