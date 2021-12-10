ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Cool Peppermint Confections

yourokmulgee.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to think of Christmas without the bright red and white stripes of peppermint...

www.yourokmulgee.com

Comments / 0

Related
butterwithasideofbread.com

DARK CHOCOLATE PEPPERMINT CREAM PIE

Dark Chocolate Peppermint Cream Pie made with an Oreo cookie crust and filled with a creamy dark chocolate filling & topped with sweet cream! Rich and chocolatey homemade cream pie recipe with great peppermint flavor!. Peppermint Pie with Oreo crust is a blend of two of the best things about...
FOOD & DRINKS
animalfair.com

A Holiday Hound Peppermint Treat Recipe!

The way to a dog’s heart is through their stomach! This holiday season give your dog a special gift that comes straight from your heart; a home-baked treat. Your pet will surely appreciate the main ingredient, lots of TLC. You can even create a fun holiday game with this holiday treat, a festive round of fetch and seek!
PETS
theridgewoodblog.net

confections galore

Midland Park NJ, according to their website Michelle & Torre are professional chefs, and the owners and operators of wish upon a pastry. They are self taught, and huge fans of Disney. On January 5th of 2019, they took a leap of faith and decided to open wish upon a cookie. Located at 26 Goffle Road. Suite 6, Midland Park, NJ!
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peppermint#Christmas#Gum#Food Drink#M M
The Kitchn

Black Cocoa and Peppermint Pinwheels

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. This recipe is from our Cookie Time Machine — a trip through the most iconic cookies of the past 10 decades, paired with 10 fresh twists for right now. Click here to see the most important cookies of the 1920s through today — and gaze forward with our Cookie of the Future!
RECIPES
Alabama NewsCenter

Recipe: Peppermint White Chocolate Cheesecake

Peppermint white chocolate cheesecake combines the best of holiday flavors: a cookies and cream crust, a decadent white chocolate cream cheese filling and the faintest hint of peppermint to complement it all. Although this cheesecake requires a bit of care to prepare, the reward is worth the effort. Garnish the...
RECIPES
besthealthmag.ca

Peppermint Shortbread Meltaways

In bowl of stand mixer or with electric beaters, beat butter, ½ cup (125 mL) of the icing sugar and the peppermint extract until creamy. In a separate bowl, whisk flour, cornstarch and salt; stir half into butter mixture. Stir in remaining flour mixture just until combined. Lightly roll into...
RECIPES
wccbcharlotte.com

Happy National Peppermint Bark Day!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –National Peppermint Bark Day on Wednesday marks the official start to the holiday season, and the perfect time for Americans to begin enjoying their preferred holiday treat. According to National Today, a nationwide survey reveals that Peppermint Bark is the nation’s favorite holiday treat capturing 34 percent of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
12tomatoes.com

Our Favorite Peppermint Desserts

There are so many wonderful flavors to love during the holidays. Pumpkin spice, caramel apple, maple, sugar cookies, chocolate oranges, cranberries… the list goes on and on. My favorite wintertime treat usually involves peppermint of some kind. Candy canes, peppermint patties, mint mochas, I love it all! I decided to round up a few of our favorite peppermint desserts to kick off the Christmas season. Check out the list below and try one out this week!
RECIPES
attagirlsays.com

Iced Peppermint Mocha Copycat Recipe

Cooking, Drinks, Easy Recipes, Sponsored Jump to Recipe. Don’t pour out that pot of lukewarm coffee. Save it and try this deliciously simple iced peppermint mocha latte recipe. It’s the perfect coffee drink for the holidays. I am obsessed with all things peppermint this holiday season. It is one of...
RECIPES
cityline.tv

Baileys Peppermint Brownies With Caramel

Preheat your oven to 350F. In a large bowl, whisk flour, cocoa powder and salt. You may want to sieve the cocoa powder to avoid clumps. In a double boiler, melt chocolate chips and butter. Remove from heat and add the sugar, eggs vanilla and Baileys. Combine wet and dry...
RECIPES
TBR News Media

Cooking Cove: Utilize candy canes to create holiday confections

The candy cane, that red and white Christmas phenomenon, as emblematic of the holiday as Santa and his reindeer or bauble-festooned evergreens, is one of my favorite ingredients when creating holiday confections. Its cool peppermint flavor echoes the air outside and its sweetness appeals to kids and grownups alike. Candy cane meringue kisses and fingerprint cookies make lovely treats for wrapping up as gifts or swapping at cookie exchanges while a candy cane cheesecake with a chocolate crust combines three winning flavors in one beautiful dessert. So go ahead, swipe a few candy canes from the tree and start baking.
RECIPES
copykat.com

McDonalds McCafe Peppermint Mocha

If you have never tried McDonald’s coffees before, you are missing out on some tasty cups of joe. McDonald’s McCafe Peppermint Mocha is a seasonal coffee that McDonald’s serves up. This delicious McDonald’s coffee joins an ever-growing line of festive holiday drinks. This post contains affiliate...
FOOD & DRINKS
Health Digest

Easy Apple Crisp Recipe

We'd like to make this apple crisp recipe your new go-to. Put your apple bounty to good use and bake up a batch of this warm apple crisp fit for fall days.
EatThis

We Tasted 8 Hot Dog Brands & This Is the Best

Hot dogs. You either love 'em, or you pretend not to. Whether you're slapping a few on a portable grill at a tailgate or throwing together a quick meal for your kids, hot dogs are one of the ultimate American comfort foods. Sure, hot dogs aren't the healthiest thing in...
FOOD & DRINKS
Sun-Journal

Cooling It

Well, this morning was a great example of why I do not need a refrigerator this time of year. I was told quite a long time ago, a house is healthier if the temperature fluctuates. I guess that is why some of us who lived with wood stoves were quite healthy. I like to use this as a guide to heat my house. But in all reality, it is just because I try to stretch all my resources as much as possible. Occasionally, I can even hear ole George Washington just a sobbing because I squeezed them so hard to get what I can with what little I have. Some call it frugal, others call it just being cheap. I call it spreading my wealth. I don’t have a lot so it needs to be spread as thin as I can. But, anyway, I don’t see any need of heating the house much while I am sleeping. It is almost nice to wake up and feel that cold air as you begin to stir about. I am quite used to that style of life. My only guide is that the water does not freeze in the pipes. I think my plants like the ups and downs of the heat cycle in the sun room. Makes them feel as though they are actually outside. I can definitely remember those cold mornings with, frozen water pipes. The kids had to brush their teeth with orange juice that morning. While I was feverishly working to warm things up to get the water going again.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy