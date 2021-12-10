Cool Peppermint Confections

Well, this morning was a great example of why I do not need a refrigerator this time of year. I was told quite a long time ago, a house is healthier if the temperature fluctuates. I guess that is why some of us who lived with wood stoves were quite healthy. I like to use this as a guide to heat my house. But in all reality, it is just because I try to stretch all my resources as much as possible. Occasionally, I can even hear ole George Washington just a sobbing because I squeezed them so hard to get what I can with what little I have. Some call it frugal, others call it just being cheap. I call it spreading my wealth. I don’t have a lot so it needs to be spread as thin as I can. But, anyway, I don’t see any need of heating the house much while I am sleeping. It is almost nice to wake up and feel that cold air as you begin to stir about. I am quite used to that style of life. My only guide is that the water does not freeze in the pipes. I think my plants like the ups and downs of the heat cycle in the sun room. Makes them feel as though they are actually outside. I can definitely remember those cold mornings with, frozen water pipes. The kids had to brush their teeth with orange juice that morning. While I was feverishly working to warm things up to get the water going again.

