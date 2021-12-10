Tom Brady, former Patriots players react to death of Demaryius Thomas

Demaryius Thomas’ death has rocked the NFL world, with current and former players reflecting upon the receiver’s tremendous impact upon the football community.

Thomas played for the Denver Broncos for nine seasons, but also spend time with the New England Patriots, Houston Texans and the New York Jets. It’s fair to say he left a mark upon his teammates and coaches at every stop. Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady posted to Twitter to honor Thomas.

There were other former Patriots, like Julian Edelman, and former Broncos players, like Tim Tebow, who made sure to memorialize Thomas and his magnetic personality.

