Peter is Public Enemy #1 In Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Opening Scene

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeter is Public Enemy #1 In Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Opening Scene. Just a week from today, Spider-Man: No Way Home will finally swing into theaters. But the truly dedicated fans are making sure that they see it on Thursday to avoid any and all spoilers. Regardless, Marvel and Sony allowed...

Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

December is a great time for movies, as any buff will tell you. Studios are releasing their Oscar hopefuls and potential end-of-year blockbusters, not to mention holiday-themed entertainment. And plenty of those options are readily available for you on Netflix, along with some older favorites that just hit the streaming service. From a Spielberg/Cruise team-up to a surefire Best Picture contender, read on to find out what new movies you should be watching on Netflix this weekend.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch “Refused to Speak” to Fellow Marvel Star on Netflix Set

Although Benedict Cumberbatch — who plays Doctor Stephen Strange in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — and Kirsten Dunst — who portrayed Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man trilogy that released between 2002 and 2007 — have never been in a Marvel movie together (yet), they are acting together in an upcoming Netflix project entitled The Power of the Dog.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s New Wolverine Series Trailer Teases “All the Wolverines”

To say that Marvel fans are eager to see how Wolverine and the X-Men will one day fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is an understatement. The latest trailer from Marvel for the upcoming intertwined comic book series, X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine, promises the most comprehensive Logan story in his long and complicated past. With Marvel’s history of streamlining comic book canon for popular characters a few years ahead of their MCU debuts, this authoritative arc will likely give some indication of Wolverine’s eventual Marvel Studios introduction.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

After Matrix Resurrections And Marvel Issued An Ultimatum, Star Chose To Work With Keanu Reeves

From appearing in Star Wars: The Force Awakens to her time on TV shows like Game of Thrones and Iron Fist, Jessica Henwick has collected some major franchise/property cred. That list is about to get longer too, as she’s starring alongside Keanu Reeves in next month’s The Matrix Resurrections. However, in order to take part in the fourth Matrix movie, Henwick had to turn down the opportunity to audition for one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest movies, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
TV SHOWS
Inside the Magic

Scarlett Johansson Leaves Chris Evans Hanging, Leaves New Movie

Marvel legends Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are known globally as their Avenger counterparts, and the two were set to star together in an upcoming Apple movie. Now, however, this reuniting will have to wait. Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) were set to reunite in Apple’s...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home's epic runtime has been confirmed

Spider-Man: No Way Home's runtime has been revealed. According to the various outlets who now have tickets on sale, the upcoming movie clocks in at 148 minutes. As lengthy MCU entries go, this puts Tom Holland's multiverse-swinging flick in fourth position behind Avengers: Endgame, Eternals and Avengers: Infinity War. With...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Ant-Man 3’ to Introduce Marvel’s Dumbest Villain EVER

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters until July 28, 2023, but the third installment of the MCU’s tiniest hero will take Marvel fans to a whole new realm. So far, the biggest news to come from Ant-Man 3 is a genuinely horrible logo that fans ridiculed. But a new leaked rumor suggests that Scott Lang AKA Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne AKA Wasp (Evangeline Lily) will take on one of the most Marvel Comics villains – MODOK.
MOVIES
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Adds Matthew McConaughey Rom-Com, and It's Already a Top 10 Movie

Fool's Gold might have been a box office disappointment and one of the movies that made Matthew McConaughey swear to never make another romantic comedy again, but the movie is finding new life on Netflix. The 2008 comedy, also starring his How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days co-star Kate Hudson, was among the many movies that joined the streaming service on Dec. 1. Fool's Gold debuted at the number 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. Today chart.
TV & VIDEOS
mxdwn.com

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Forecast Ranges $200 Million Opening Weekend

The third installment of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is projected to hit pandemic-era records. Spider-Man: No Way Home has already reached a record level of pre-sales overseas and gives momentum to believe that the film may reach pre-pandemic box office weekend ticket sales similar to Avengers: Endgame of around $200 million.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Tom Holland Promises 'Very Violent' Fight Scenes in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be the biggest Spider-Man movie yet thanks to its multiversal aspect and the appearances of the past Spider-Man villains. There's also the rumored appearances of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield which may be the cherry on top if they do eventually show up in the film.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Venom 2 Credits Scene Description Links to Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailers

Venom: Let There Be Carnage, currently the top streaming movie of the weekend according to Fandango's Vudu service, has an interesting connection to the most recent trailer and promos for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Be warned, spoilers for Venom: Let There Be Carnage follow as we discuss the events of its post-credits scene and insights from its director Andy Serkis. With the multiverse set to put Tom Holland's Spider-Man on a collision course with heroes and villains, it looks like Tom Hardy and his Venom character might be next in line.
MOVIES
PopSugar

Tom Holland Roasts Brother After His "Brutal" Fight Scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home Was Cut

Tom Holland had the most sibling response to his brother Harry being cut from Spider-Man: No Way Home. On Dec. 3, the actor appeared on The Graham Norton Show, where he revealed that his younger brother told him to "suck it up" after he was complaining about having a long day shooting a scene where he was upside down. So, when the film's director, Jon Watts, asked if Harry wanted to play a burglar they were casting, Holland immediately signed him up and made sure the stunt coordinator had his brother doing scenes that required him to be upside down the entire time.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Shows Peter Parker Swinging in New Spanish Posters

In just a matter of weeks, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be making its way to the multiplex, and fans are incredibly excited to see what all it brings. The upcoming film is poised to feature major new revelations for Peter Parker / Spider-Man (Tom Holland), amid a surprising take on the Marvel multiverse. After a bit of delay, we're now getting a pretty consistent stream of posters for the film — and two new Spanish posters are among them. The posters, which you can check out below, show Peter swinging into action in both his red and black and his gold and black suit.
MOVIES
The Independent

Spider-Man: No Way Home review roundup: What are the critics saying?

The first reviews to Spider-Man: No Way Home are in following the film’s world premiere.On Monday (13 December), the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie was unveiled in Hollywood, with spoiler-free reactions rolling in on social media soon after.There has been a particular sense of excitement surrounding this release due to the secretive nature of its production. After it was revealed that several non-MCU characters from previous Spider-Man films would be in the film (including Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Electro), many assumed that former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would show up in some form.While that detail is...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Tom Holland Shares Details on First Spider-Man: No Way Home Deleted Scene

Find out what the first Spider-Man: No Way Home deleted scene is all about!. It's no secret that Tom Holland tends to drop spoilers whenever he does interviews. However, the Avengers: Endgame star has been more careful these days. Still, that doesn't mean Holland isn't eager to share details about his latest projects. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor has just revealed what happens in a deleted scene from the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe flick.
CELEBRITIES

