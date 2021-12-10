Suspect in stolen vehicle shot during fight with Polk County deputy, Sheriff Judd says

MULBERRY, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspect in a stolen vehicle was injured Friday afternoon after being shot by a deputy during a fight, according to preliminary information from Sheriff Grady Judd.

A release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Lt. Laura Rhodes stopped a F350 driven by 47-year-old Michael Jeremy Hatfield of Bradenton in Mulberry at 11:50 a.m., believing it was connected to a stolen Bobcat and trailer out of Lakeland.

The sheriff’s office explained that Hatfield got into a fight with Rhodes while she spoke with him.

Hatfield allegedly tried to overpower Rhodes and drive off, but Rhodes shot him in the left hip before he got away, according to the release.

Judd said deputies found him later on and took him to a local hospital, where he is expected to survive.

“He should have re-thought his actions,” he said. “He could have gone to jail a much easier way.”

