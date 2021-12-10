ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Brown Allegedly Expecting Third Child With Instagram Model

By Autumn Hawkins
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRumors are swirling that R&B singer Chris Brown might be expecting his third child with Instagram model Diamond Brown. As reported by the blog Onsite, Chris Brown is allegedly expecting another baby girl....

