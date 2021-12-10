Chris Brown Allegedly Expecting Third Child With Instagram Model

Model Diamond Brown has been showcasing her pregnant belly on Instagram. She hasn’t revealed who her baby’s father is — but some fans are theorizing it’s Chris Brown. Diamond Brown, the gorgeous model who was romantically linked to Chris Brown back in 2019, is pregnant. Diamond first announced her pregnancy on September 9 by sharing a stunning photo of herself showing off her baby bump in Hawaii. “Just when you think you know love, something little comes along to remind you just how big it really is,” she captioned the Instagram post. Since then, Diamond has continued to share pics of her growing belly, including when she celebrated her baby shower on November 7 in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO