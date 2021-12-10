Chris Brown Allegedly Expecting Third Child With Instagram Model

Bruce Willis and Emma Hening enjoyed a low key Thanksgiving with their girls as they visited a neighborhood park. Bruce Willis, 65, and Emma Heming, 43, shared a rare photo of their daughters Evelyn, 7, and Mabel, 9, on Thanksgiving! The couple marked the holiday with a quiet visit to a park where they snapped the cute picture holding wooden walking sticks, later shared by Emma to Instagram on Nov. 26. “The thing that I’ve come to realize about gratitude is it grounds me to the here and now—not the things of my past or the worries of the future,” she began her caption.
