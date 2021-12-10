Kern Public Health reports 8 new COVID-19 deaths, 228 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported eight new COVID-19 deaths and 228 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 159,721 cases and 1,870 deaths. The department says 49,118 residents have recovered and 103,578 are presumed recovered. An additional 5,070 people are isolated at home. The state is reporting that 131 are in a hospital and 30 are in the intensive care unit.

The department said 546,382 tests have come back negative and 419 are pending.

There have been 92,933 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 27,132 in those 50 to 64 years old, 25,692 in those under 18 and 13,834 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 1,404 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, a variant of concern, according to the CDC. There are 137 cases of the B.1.1.7 alpha variant that originated in the United Kingdom, 19 cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil and four cases of the B.1.351 beta variant from South Africa. Kern County also has 55 cases of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant and 230 cases of the B.1.429 Epsilon variant. There are also two cases of the B.1.526 Iota variant.

Kern County Public Health reports there are 424,314 fully vaccinated individuals and 496,337 unvaccinated individuals in the county, so far. The data is cumulative from Jan. 21, the first date a resident of Kern was considered fully vaccinated, according to KCPH.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here .

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.

