Bakersfield, CA

Kern Public Health reports 8 new COVID-19 deaths, 228 cases

By Marisel Maldonado
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported eight new COVID-19 deaths and 228 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 159,721 cases and 1,870 deaths. The department says 49,118 residents have recovered and 103,578 are presumed recovered. An additional 5,070 people are isolated at home. The state is reporting that 131 are in a hospital and 30 are in the intensive care unit.

The department said 546,382 tests have come back negative and 419 are pending.

There have been 92,933 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 27,132 in those 50 to 64 years old, 25,692 in those under 18 and 13,834 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 1,404 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, a variant of concern, according to the CDC. There are 137 cases of the B.1.1.7 alpha variant that originated in the United Kingdom, 19 cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil and four cases of the B.1.351 beta variant from South Africa. Kern County also has 55 cases of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant and 230 cases of the B.1.429 Epsilon variant. There are also two cases of the B.1.526 Iota variant.

Kern County Public Health reports there are 424,314 fully vaccinated individuals and 496,337 unvaccinated individuals in the county, so far. The data is cumulative from Jan. 21, the first date a resident of Kern was considered fully vaccinated, according to KCPH.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here .

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

READ MORE: All adults eligible for COVID-19 boosters

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.

POLL RESULTS: Do you agree with California's indoor mask mandate?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The state of California has issued a new indoor mask mandate for everyone regardless of vaccination status. During a statewide COVID-19 update Monday morning Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s health secretary, announced masks must be worn at all indoor settings starting Wednesday. The mandate will remain in place until January 15th. The […]
Vanguard Medical Corp. breaks ground on new medical facility in Arvin

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — Vanguard Medial Corporation broke ground Monday on a new primary and urgent care facility on Walnut Drive and Bear Mountain Boulevard. “This is one of the underserved areas in Kern County…And that’s our mission to provide healthcare to the underserved population in kern county to close disparities that exist out there,” […]
LA attorneys withdraw from Patricia Alatorre case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Los Angeles attorneys who represented the Inglewood man accused of raping and killing 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre since his arrest in July 2020 have withdrawn from the case. Joel G. Garcia and Tomas Requejo were relieved as counsel for Armando Cruz during a brief hearing Tuesday morning. Judge Judith K. Dulcich tentatively […]
House explodes in Tulare County uncovering criminal family activity, 105lbs marijuana, hash oil lab, illegal guns, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An illegal family business was uncovered in Tulare County after the home it was operating out of exploded over the weekend, according to Sheriff’s office officials. According to deputies, they were called to the home on the 16800 block of Claremont Street in Woodville shortly after 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. […]
Unity K9 Express rescue hosts dog vaccination clinic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Unity K9 Express Rescue vaccinated hundreds of dogs Saturday against deadly diseases parvo and distemper. The rescue says they gave vaccinations to 360 dogs — the most they’ve ever given at a free vaccination event. “We really want to vaccinate as many dogs as we can right now because there is […]
