TikToker's Viral Encounter With 'Pokémon' Turns Out to Be Venomous Sea Slug

By Catherine Ferris
 3 days ago
The tiny creature is known for its vibrant blue coloring and is not venomous alone but stores stinging cells from its preferred prey, the Portuguese man o'...

