PORTLAND, Ore. — Two men were arrested for throwing beer cans onto the field and hitting a player during the MLS Cup final match at Providence Park Saturday afternoon. The Timbers were playing New York City FC for the championship title when NYC FC scored in the 41st minute. As the visiting team's players were cheering over the goal, two cans sored from the crowd of Timbers fans. One of the cans struck a NYC FC's Jesus Medina in the face.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO