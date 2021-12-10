Winter Break Office Hours & FAQ

It has been a privilege to serve as the assistant principal at Daniel Bagley over the last year and a half, and I am so proud of the work we have done together. I want to thank the school community and students for being so welcoming. Starting as the new assistant principal during the pandemic had its challenges; but I have been so impressed with how resilient our school community has responded and worked together to keep everyone safe while continuing to help students learn at high levels. I have really enjoyed getting to know and work with your students during my time at Bagley, and I will truly miss each of them! The Bagley staff, students, and community have had a significant impact on the leader I am, and for that I am extremely grateful. It is my sincere hope that I have had a positive impact on the Bagley community in my time here. I know that the Bagley community will continue to work together to ensure all Bagley students are learning and growing in an inclusive, welcoming environment. I look forward to seeing the great things that come from Bagley. In closing, I wish you all the very best.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 5 DAYS AGO