Winter Break Office Hours & FAQ

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll staff, counselors, nurse will be on Winter Break beginning Dec 18 through Mon, Jan 3, 2022. Dec...

ballardhs.seattleschools.org

uc.edu

UCBA Library Break Hours

Beginning next week, the UCBA Library hours, services and support will be modified until spring semester begins on Monday, January 10th. Our website and signage will be updated this week to reflect the dates/hours below. Also, please read the important reminder about updating old library links before spring semester. Winter...
CINCINNATI, OH
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Sartell-St. Stephen Extends Winter Break

SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen school district is extending its winter break. The school board held a special meeting Friday morning and designated Wednesday, December 22nd as an addition to the winter break schedule. Their winter break will now run from December 22nd through January 2nd, with classes resuming on January 3rd.
SARTELL, MN
manisteenews.com

Midland landfill resumes winter hours

The City of Midland’s Sanitary Landfill has resumed its regular winter hours through April 2022. The Landfill is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and closed on Saturdays from December through April. Beginning in 2022, Saturday hours will resume on the first Saturday in April from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
MIDLAND, MI
fsu.edu

Winter Break Holiday Schedule Procedural Information

This message has been approved by Renisha Gibbs, Associate Vice President for Human Resources and Finance & Administration Chief of Staff, for distribution to all Deans, Directors, and Department Heads. As a follow-up to the amended 2021 University Holiday Schedule announcement, please review the additional information provided below. The 2021...
Martha's Vineyard Times

Winter Break activities at Island libraries

Local libraries are always making sure that kids and families have fun activities to participate in during the winter break when schools are closed. The West Tisbury library hosts several events during winter break that are fun for the whole family. Beginning Monday, Dec. 27, there will be crafts set up for kids and teens in the respective rooms from 10:30 am to 4 pm.
WEST TISBURY, MA
Chicago Parents

Things to Do with Chicago Kids During Winter Break

With families spending more time at home this year, a two-week break from school can still be a bit overwhelming. There are still a few things to do at home or around town to help cure your kids’ boredom. Add fun this winter break with some of these adventuresome and unique opportunities that can only be done right here in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Watauga Democrat

AppalCART announces winter break schedule

BOONE — AppalCART’s Christmas and New Year break schedule will begin Thursday, Dec. 9 and will run through Sunday, Jan. 9 for the Express, Gold, Green, Orange, Pop105 Red and Purple routes. No service will be available Friday Dec. 24 through Sunday Dec. 26 as well as Saturday, Jan. 1.
BOONE, NC
nodawaybroadcasting.com

Northwest Announces Winter Break Hours For Hughes Fieldhouse

MARYVILLE, Mo. – Northwest Missouri State University has announced winter break hours for community members at the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse. The Hughes Fieldhouse will open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 22-23, Dec. 26-30 and Jan. 3-4. Access to the facility at these times is free and available to individuals of all ages; children under the age of 13 must be supervised by an adult at all times.
MISSOURI STATE
osu.edu

Subawards: office hours

The Office of Sponsored Programs (OSP) is now offering open office hour sessions on Thursday's through December from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. to answer questions and assist with subawards under sponsored projects. Laurie Rosenberg, Senior SPO/Subaward Administrator and Phillip Baum, Grants Operation Center Lead will be available to answer questions about the overall subaward process, including invoicing; initiating new supplier contracts and amending existing supplier contracts in Workday; as well as identify subaward resources and provide guidance in selecting the correct subrecipient in Workday. Questions submitted through the Qualtrics survey will be addressed first in the Zoom office hours and additional questions will be answered as time permits.
JOBS
Penn

Students share plans for winter break

There is one time of the year that is coveted by many IUP students. That time is winter break. With the classes winding to an end and finals going on throughout next week, there is nothing students look forward to more than being able to be done with college for about a month over the break.
EDUCATION
bsd405.org

District Winter Break Schedule and Resources

December 28-30 Family Resource Center. The Family Resource Center will be open during winter break. They will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the following dates:. BSD Transportation will be closed from December 23 to January 3. All transportation requests (TRF) that require a start date on January 4 must be turned in by December 13 for processing. Any request submitted after December 13 will be processed after the break.
EDUCATION
seattleschools.org

Winter Assistance

We are fortunate to be a part of an amazing school community. Every year we gather winter assistance needs from our families and we work with partnerships to fulfill them. We were able to fulfill many of them through our Right Now Needs Fund (through Amazon) and through a wonderful new partnership with the Phinney Ridge Neighborhood Association. We still have a few outstanding needs and wanted to offer them to our community. We have created a sign-up genius where you can commit to a donation for a specific need. www.signupgenius.com/tabs/13576D805A1CBEEC4AF6-lsk8assistance Please feel free to pass along this to family and friends in the area who may be interested in participating. We will take sign-ups through 12/17. The last day for donations to be dropped off (or received) is Monday 12/20, but we will deliver them to individual families as each family has their needs fulfilled. You may also bag the items and have your child bring it to school. If you choose to use snail mail, please mail no later than Monday, 12/13 as receiving packages can be tricky at our new location. We are requesting that donations not be wrapped.
CHARITIES
unl.edu

Mailroom hours adjust for winter shutdown

During Nebraska’s annual winter shutdown, the campus mail room will be closed Dec. 24 to 28 and Dec. 30 to Jan. 2. The mailroom will be open 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 29 for mail pickup. Employees must present a mail authorization card and valid NCard to receive mail. Normal operating hours for campus mail delivery will return on Jan. 3.
LINCOLN, NE
seattleschools.org

December 3rd Family Update

It has been a privilege to serve as the assistant principal at Daniel Bagley over the last year and a half, and I am so proud of the work we have done together. I want to thank the school community and students for being so welcoming. Starting as the new assistant principal during the pandemic had its challenges; but I have been so impressed with how resilient our school community has responded and worked together to keep everyone safe while continuing to help students learn at high levels. I have really enjoyed getting to know and work with your students during my time at Bagley, and I will truly miss each of them! The Bagley staff, students, and community have had a significant impact on the leader I am, and for that I am extremely grateful. It is my sincere hope that I have had a positive impact on the Bagley community in my time here. I know that the Bagley community will continue to work together to ensure all Bagley students are learning and growing in an inclusive, welcoming environment. I look forward to seeing the great things that come from Bagley. In closing, I wish you all the very best.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
seattleschools.org

Free Dental Services at Cleveland starting in January

Are you interested in the school based dental services, free of charge?. What better New Year present to give to yourself than ‘Happy Teeth 2022”?!. Starting in January 2022, ICHS Mobile Dental Services will come to Cleveland to provide students dental services such as cleaning, exams, X Rays, fillings, extractions, sealants, fluoride treatments, emergency exams, and palliative treatments.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CBS Minnesota

Tips For Planning Healthy Holiday Gatherings Amid COVID’s 2nd Winter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new CBS poll shows 28% of vaccinated Americans feel confident that the COVID-19 vaccines will protect them from the virus and its variants, like Omicron. Fifty-seven percent feel somewhat confident, while 68% of Americans plan to gather with family and friends this holiday season. Jane Kanan will be celebrating Christmas with family. “They’re all about Christmas,” Kanan said. All of the adults are vaccinated. Her couple of family members who are traveling are taking a test beforehand. (credit: CBS) “We have two young kiddos that are not able to vaccinated yet, so kind of keeping all of our precautions surrounded that...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Mount Vernon News

Station Break winter weather notice

In the event of heavy snowfall, or when ice storms create hazardous road conditions, listen to radio station WMVO 1300 or watch channels ABC, NBC or CBS or log on to Facebook at The Station Break Senior Center of Knox County to see if the center will be closed. You...
ENVIRONMENT
sidneyoh.com

Holiday Office Hours and Announcements

In observance of the Christmas holiday, City Hall and Sidney Municipal Court will be closed on Friday, December 24 and Monday, December 27. City Hall and Sidney Municipal Court will also be closed on Friday, December 31 in observance of the New Year’s holiday. In addition, Sidney City Hall...
SIDNEY, OH
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Pamplin Park changes to winter operating hours

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier will be closed to general admission walk-in visitors beginning on December 1, 2021 through February 28, 2022. During this time groups of 10 or more are welcome to schedule tours, educational programs or facility rentals...
PETERSBURG, VA
seattleschools.org

Open House/Virtual Tour

View Ridge will not be having in-person tours at this time. Please join us for our Open House/Virtual School Tour and get to know our school community. Dates are not finalized yet, but to keep you in the know we are hoping to host on the following dates below. Please check back in to view the finalized dates.
LIFESTYLE

