Video: Jimmy Kimmel Pitches New Ideas to the Hallmark Movie Executives and Makes a Trailer for the Best Idea

Even if you don't stop by Starbucks on a daily basis, you probably know that the coffee chain is one of the best places to find the most unique sweet and spiced caffeinated drinks. In fact, when you factor in Starbucks' different coffee brews, flavored syrups, dairy and non-dairy milks, and other creative add-ins, there are more than 170,000 different beverage possibilities, according to Insider. Many of these are on the regular menu, or roll out seasonally, like Pumpkin Spice Lattes in fall and Peppermint Mochas at holiday time. Thousands of others are part of the fan-made secret menu, with inventive creations like the Baby Yoda Frappuccino and the Caribbean Refresher (per Taste of Home).
