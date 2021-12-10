ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Jimmy Kimmel Pitches New Ideas to the Hallmark Movie Executives and Makes a Trailer for the Best Idea

By Jessica Fisher
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that I’m not a fan of Hallmark movies. They are cheesy and predictable, and they all follow the exact same format. Many people find this appealing because...

Jimmy Kimmel recruited some actual Hallmark Channel execs – CEO Wonya Lucas, EVP of programming Lisa Hamilton Daly and SVP of programming Samantha DiPippo – for a comedy bit on last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live in which he pitches some very Kimmel-esque Hallmark holiday movie projects. Some titles: Gnome For The Holidays, A Christmas Hamilton (“creepy age difference,” says an exec about the possible stars), Elf Off The Shelf (don’t ask) and Christmas In Transylvania, featuring the memorable tag line “Love Sucks.” Finally, Kimmel proposes Deck the Hallmark, starring himself as Santa, the execs as themselves and a surprise guest as Mrs. Clause. And yes, there’s a trailer, included in the video above. Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35 on ABC.  
In another time, the mass closure of movie theaters around the world would have destroyed the demand for movie trailers. These days, most trailers are consumed on computers or phones rather than in theaters — and now everything from television shows to video games to comic books get trailers. Even when the pandemic put much of the entertainment industry on pause, the trailers kept right on coming. So in addition to ranking the best movies and television shows of 2021, we decided to rank the best movie trailers as well.
Even if you don't stop by Starbucks on a daily basis, you probably know that the coffee chain is one of the best places to find the most unique sweet and spiced caffeinated drinks. In fact, when you factor in Starbucks' different coffee brews, flavored syrups, dairy and non-dairy milks, and other creative add-ins, there are more than 170,000 different beverage possibilities, according to Insider. Many of these are on the regular menu, or roll out seasonally, like Pumpkin Spice Lattes in fall and Peppermint Mochas at holiday time. Thousands of others are part of the fan-made secret menu, with inventive creations like the Baby Yoda Frappuccino and the Caribbean Refresher (per Taste of Home).
If you’ve been to the parades, tree lightings and you need a night in, Hallmark has all of the feel good movies of the season and you can even see local Kimberly Williams Paisley this season. Here’s a list of new movies on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and...
Out of all the sitcoms that have aired on television, I Love Lucy has always been and will always be one of if not the most influential. It’s easy to see why Aaron Sorkin, the Academy Award-winning screenwriter behind The Social Network, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Moneyball, would be interested in tapping into the inner works of the beloved television classic and the lives of its two stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.
Trying to tell a Hanukkah story in the Christmas movie format is like trying to fit a square peg into a round hole. While Christmas marks one of the most important holy days in the Christian year, Hanukkah is a relatively minor holiday that commemorates the ancient equivalent of a supply chain crisis, during which a single drop of oil in the Holy Temple lasted for eight nights. For thousands of years, the holiday was nothing more than a blip on the Hebrew calendar, but the forces of modern consumerism rebranded it into the Jewish alternative to Christmas, and an expectation of gifts and wintertime cheer soon followed. But despite advertisers’ best efforts to convince us otherwise, there’s no one way to celebrate Hanukkah — heck, there even are sixteen different ways to spell it — which makes depicting it in the form of a cheesy TV movie uniquely difficult.
Disney+ has debuted a new trailer for Lucasfilm’s upcoming series The Book of Boba Fett. The trailer puts more of a focus on Boba Fett’s journey to the top of the food chain in the criminal underworld of the Star Wars universe. It also hints that the series will explore how the iconic bounty hunter cheated death after Return of the Jedi!
Tom Holland and Zendaya have enjoyed the opportunity to be a part of Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man film franchise. While that is sure to continue after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the two talents would also love the opportunity to jump into the animated Spider-Verse franchise. They are just "waiting for the phone call" to jump in.
Warner Bros. has released a teaser trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which is the third of five planned films in the Harry Potter spin-off series. This was released to announce that a full trailer is coming next week on Monday!. This teaser offers a retrospective look at...
Jason Statham is back in action in the first trailer for director Guy Ritchie’s latest film project Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre. These two guys have always made great films together, and this latest collaboration is a comedic spy thriller that looks like a ton of fun! This film has a very different vibe than the other films that Ritchie and Statham have made together as it has a light-hearted tone, and I love what I’m seeing from it in this first trailer.
One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
