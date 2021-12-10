Video: Jimmy Kimmel Pitches New Ideas to the Hallmark Movie Executives and Makes a Trailer for the Best Idea

Trying to tell a Hanukkah story in the Christmas movie format is like trying to fit a square peg into a round hole. While Christmas marks one of the most important holy days in the Christian year, Hanukkah is a relatively minor holiday that commemorates the ancient equivalent of a supply chain crisis, during which a single drop of oil in the Holy Temple lasted for eight nights. For thousands of years, the holiday was nothing more than a blip on the Hebrew calendar, but the forces of modern consumerism rebranded it into the Jewish alternative to Christmas, and an expectation of gifts and wintertime cheer soon followed. But despite advertisers’ best efforts to convince us otherwise, there’s no one way to celebrate Hanukkah — heck, there even are sixteen different ways to spell it — which makes depicting it in the form of a cheesy TV movie uniquely difficult.

