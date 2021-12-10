What is God like?

February 17, 2009 started out like most other trucking days, with a cold shower and hot breakfast near Abilene, Texas. “Nothing can happen today, Lord”, I prayed, “that you and I can’t handle”. Little did I know how prophetic my prayer would be that day.
So how do you receive God’s Word - as He says or by how you feel?. A theologian named Schleiermacher erroneously taught we are free to accept or reject what God says based on how we feel, especially when culture demands that we change how we once felt in the past.
The world is still COVID crazy. With their vaccine mandates, passports and mistreatment of the unvaccinated, free countries like Australia and Canada are turning into dictatorships. Now we have omicron – a new variant of still unknown infectiousness and lethality that overnight panicked the world’s governments and stock markets. The...
Early disciples of Jesus (and others who followed afterward) lived their lives as trainees. And so it continues today. The great thing about a loving follower of Jesus is that she or he has started discovering that they are not in charge. God is in charge. It is His Spirit guiding and empowering. Jesus is becoming their one focus in living. Jesus and his nature have begun filling the landscape…
He had me. Trapped. His pastor, caught in the act of breaking the law. He was proud of himself. It was written all over his face: the self-satisfied, superior expression with an “all-knowing” smirk. You could even say it was a sneer because the meaning behind it was, “Now I’ve got you. Let’s see you get out of this one.” He had come to me right after the Sunday morning worship time and was…
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Bells, bows and gifts: For some people, these images will be sharp reminders of distance between them and important family members. A Cornell University study shows that 27% of Americans 18 and older report cutting off contact with a family member, although not necessarily with a parent. “Estrangement is a process […]
What has happened to all your joy? — Galatians 4:15 (NIV) When we moved from town to the country 40 years ago, we planted three kinds of fruit trees. I had visions of homegrown apples in bowls on the counter and sparkling jars of fresh canned peaches and pears.
“Bees wouldn’t sting, bears wouldn’t bite, and bad things wouldn’t happen,” says Amanda, 6. Also, “you could keep lions and tigers for pets,” adds Marci, 9. “The world would be wonderful.”. Amanda and Marci may have been reading the prophet Isaiah, who wrote...
A young, frustrated couple sit apart from one another.By Prostock-studio via Envato. Is your partner a major help-meet in your life? Do they bring a lot to the table and add a lot of value to the home you’re building with them? Or do you feel you’re carrying them through life? Let’s face it, some partners act more like children than they do willing and committed adults. Mentally, emotionally, materially, we drag them along and try to bring them up to speed. But it doesn’t work that way. We end up disappointed and frustrated — for what? If you want to get your relationship back on track, both of you have to face the truth.
Last Chance Baptist Church will host a gospel concert on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m. featuring the group Master’s Voice of Bristow. Founded in 1995, the group is currently on a nationwide tour, but will make a stop this Sunday at Last Chance Baptist Church. The public is invited to this free concert. The church is located at 101196 Hwy. 56, between Henryetta and Okemah. The group is made up of…
If you’re starting to doubt there is goodness around you, a toddler’s reaction will show you that there is a way to know if people are good. And hugs never come amiss, whether you’ve known that person for a long time or if you just like them instantly, on your first meeting.
Saying “Goodbye”Animal Medical of New York, public domain. I love dogs, and feel very connected to my own who has become a veritable daughter to my wife and me. As several of my friends lost their pets this year, I recently revised the following article for NewsBreak: “Why Do We Put Sick Pets to Sleep?”
Gracie Abram’s first full-length project titled “This is What it Feels Like,” came out on Nov. 12, showcasing a raw approach to pure bedroom pop. This is Abram’s first release after her summer 2020 project titled “minor,” which explored her emotions freshly out of a devastating breakup. The new album delves into her relationship with herself, separate from anyone else.
Certain health conditions lead to a change in the colour of our tongue. Seeing your tongue in a colour that is not pink is common and shouldn’t be taken too seriously, but there are some colours that you should probably pay more attention to than others. To start with, you...
You love your cat and view him as a member of your family, but does he feel the same way? Knowing how to tell if your cat loves you can be tricky, since cats don’t communicate love and affection in the same way that humans do. Your cat might appear standoffish and unaffectionate, but chances are he may be showing his love in his own special ways. Learning to recognize those signs can help you to better communicate with and appreciate your cat. If you want to better understand how your cat feels about you, a good place to start would be to recognize the following signs that your cat loves you.
GETTING a proposal can sometimes come out of the blue, but for this woman, the opposite came true. Emmie, a 25-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina, took to Tiktok to share her break-up woes. On Tiktok she said: "My ex and I started dating at the very beginning of the pandemic.
Jen Arnold shared a photo of her children Will and Zoey Klein behind bars on Instagram lately. The caption asked Little Couple fans for help as the Klein rugrats had landed behind bars. What happened that landed Will and Zoey Klein in the slammer?. Jen Arnold gets Will and Zoey...
Comments / 0