Increased Screen Time During Pandemic Causing Eye Problems In Kids

SPOKANE, Wash. – Health professionals are concerned by the decrease in cancer screenings due to the pandemic. “I had no idea. I was running, I was healthy, I would have never known,” said Jennifer, a local Spokane woman. Jennifer’s life was turned upside down just three months ago in September. She went for her yearly mammogram, when they found an aggressive form of breast cancer. “Just getting them (mammograms) was something that was always important to me because we can work with what we know – we can’t work with what we do not know,” she said. She has undergone five rounds of chemotherapy; she has 7 left. Then she starts radiation. While she has a long road ahead, she said is thankful she got her screening and found about the diagnosis when she did. Jennifer said she encourages everyone to go and get screened. “I never tell people it’s going to be ok, because you don’t know that it’s going to be ok, you just have to do what you can and get your screenings,” she said. Health professionals are concerned by the lack of people getting screened since the pandemic. “Because cancer screenings took a hit, people are getting diagnosed a year and half later at more advanced stages,” said Dr. Dr. Arvind Chaudhry, an oncology specialist. “Whenever we see late stages of cancer, it’s sad, because we think this could have been prevented.” Dr. Chaudhry said he hopes people start to get back in the flow of doing their routine doctors’ appointments: “We have got to get back to screening again, we can’t lose more ground on the fight with cancer,” he said.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO