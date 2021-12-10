ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Javid advised to take ‘stringent’ Covid measures within a week, leak reveals

By Rowena Mason Deputy political editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ikEVf_0dJd8WCn00
Covid patients at the ICU at Milton Keynes hospital. The UKHSA warning says that unless action is taken by 18 December Covid hospitalisations could surpass last winter’s peak.

Britain’s top public health officials have advised ministers that “stringent national measures” need to be imposed by 18 December to avoid Covid hospitalisations surpassing last winter’s peak, according to documents leaked to the Guardian.

Sajid Javid, the health secretary, received a presentation from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) on Tuesday warning that even if the new Omicron variant leads to less serious disease than Delta, it risks overwhelming the NHS with 5,000 people admitted to hospital a day.

In an interview with the Guardian, the epidemiologist Prof Neil Ferguson said the total could be double that number.

No 10 insisted there were no imminent plans to bring in more measures after plan B measures were announced for England this week but cabinet minister Michael Gove, who chaired a Cobra meeting on Friday, said the government had been presented with some “very challenging information” about the speed of the spread.

The Guardian has seen leaked advice from UKHSA for Javid marked “official, sensitive” saying: “The key point is that under a range of plausible scenarios, stringent action is needed on or before 18 December 2021 if doubling times stay at 2.5 days. Even if doubling times rise to around 5 days, stringent action is likely still needed in December.”

It adds: “The rapid spread of Omicron means that action to limit pressures on the health system might have to come earlier than intuition suggests.” Its calculations suggest that even if Omicron causes a less severe hospitalisation rate of 1% or 0.5% compared with Delta’s 1.5%, then “stringent national measures’” would be needed by 18 December at the latest.

On the current trajectory of 2.5 days doubling time, and without any further restrictions, the document warns that Omicron cases could be at 248,000 cases a day by 19 December. It also stresses that the figures are not a projection but an estimate of Omicron prevalence and doubling times seen in the UK so far.

The document does not detail what the necessary curbs would be but defines “stringent national measures” as those that bring the R (reproduction) number below 1.

Boris Johnson triggered plan B this week including more wide-ranging mask mandates, asking people to work from home and Covid passports for big venues but a senior Whitehall source said few inside UKHSA believe this will have much effect on slowing the spread of the variant.

Further measures, now being referred to as plan C, could include stricter isolation requirements for contacts of Covid cases, masks in pubs, shutting hospitality entirely, more restrictions on visitors to care homes and hospitals or even the return of curbs on social contact.

As the ministers convened a Cobra meeting to discuss Omicron, the level of concern about the variant is rising among its scientific and public health advisers. There were more than 58,000 new confirmed UK daily cases of Covid on Friday – the highest level since January – with 120 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Cobra, which involved the four nations of the UK, was chaired by Gove, the levelling up secretary, as Johnson spent time with his family after the birth of his second child with his wife, Carrie Johnson.

He warned that evidence suggests Omicron is “more likely” than past Covid-19 variants to “potentially” lead to hospital admissions among the fully vaccinated.

Sturgeon warned of a “potential tsunami” of Omicron infections as the new variant brings “the fastest exponential growth we have seen in this pandemic so far”. At an unscheduled televised Covid update on Friday, the first minister said that “frankness” with the public was necessary, as the Scottish government published an evidence paper suggesting Omicron is “rising exponentially”.

It came as the Welsh government hinted at new restrictions on visiting people in care homes and hospitals to counter the impact of Omicron. The first minister, Mark Drakeford, also suggested it would be wise for businesses and public sector leaders to plan for the possibility of further clampdowns and even a new lockdown.

He said: “We will be issuing new guidance for visiting in care homes and hospitals. We want to do all we can to support visiting where it is safe to do so but, if we see a new wave of cases, some strengthened measures to protect patients and residents may be needed.”

A government spokesperson said: “There are no plans for further restrictions. Plan B is the proportionate approach given what we know at this stage about the Omicron variant.

“The government will continue to look closely at all the emerging data and we’ll keep our measures under review as we learn more about this variant.”

Comments / 0

Related
eturbonews.com

A New Monster COVID Virus spreading in South Africa

Vaccinated or not- this may not make a big difference for a new COVID Virus, some now call the monster. The variant is currently spreading in South Africa. The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Mark Drakeford
The Independent

Covid contact: Double vaccinated will have to take daily lateral flow tests

People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Number of US states with a confirmed Omicron Covid case reaches 20 while 120,000 Americans test positive for the virus every day - the most since the summer Delta surge

The Omicron COVID-19 variant has now been detected in 20 U.S. states, with Florida and Illinois both joining the ranks of others on Tuesday. Late Tuesday night, Florida officials reports that a person in Tampa was confirmed to have a case of the variant. The person had recently traveled outside...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Public Health England#Plan B#Uk#Ukhsa#Omicron#Nhs#Cabinet#Cobra#Delta
The Independent

Schools should not shut early for Christmas unless told it is necessary: No 10

Schools should not be closing early for Christmas unless they have been told it is “necessary” on public health grounds, Downing Street has said.The Prime Minister’s official spokesman indicated that schools would be kept open unless there is an “absolute public health emergency”.Local authorities have been warned against shutting schools early for the festive break simply as a precautionary measure.Asked whether schools might close early for Christmas, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Certainly we do not think anyone should be closing schools early unless they have received advice from the local director of public health that it’s necessary on...
EDUCATION
The Independent

PM accused of ‘culture of disregard’ for Covid rules as quiz photo emerges

Boris Johnson has been accused of presiding over a “culture of disregard for the rules” after a picture emerged of him taking part in an online Downing Street quiz flanked by colleagues.The image, reported by the Sunday Mirror, shows a screen with the Prime Minister sitting in front of a laptop in the No 10 library.One of his colleagues is draped in tinsel.Downing Street said the Conservative Party leader had “briefly” taken part “virtually” in the quiz.The Sunday Mirror reported the event happened on December 15.The Prime Minister briefly took part virtually in a quiz to thank staff for their...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid vaccine: 15-minute wait after Pfizer and Moderna jabs set to be scrapped as rollout accelerated

Those who receive a dose of the Pfizer or Moderna jab are no longer set to wait 15 minutes after being vaccinated, as government officials seek to accelerate the national rollout.The UK's four chief medical officers have recommended that the waiting period typically observed for the mRNA vaccines should be temporarily suspended.“The 15-minute wait after a vaccination with mRNA vaccine will cause more harm than it can avert because it will significantly reduce the number of people who can be vaccinated over a short period of time,” the CMOs said in a statement released on Thursday.Analysis from NHS England...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Omicron causing 200,000 new infections per day, Sajid Javid tells MPs

The NHS will need to exceed 840,000 booster jabs per day in a bid to fight Omicron which is causing around 200,000 new infections per day, the Health Secretary has said.Sajid Javid told MPs that every adult across England could expect to be offered a “chance to get boosted by the end of this month” though he suggested not everyone would get a dose in December.He said: “It is asking a huge amount of our colleagues in the NHS.“And it’s our joint view that we can try to offer adults a chance to get boosted by the end of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Tens of thousands of volunteers urged to come forward to help with booster programme as omicron spreads

Boris Johnson has called on “tens of thousands” of members of the public to come forward and volunteer in a bid to ramp up the booster vaccine programme amid a surge in infections caused by the omicron variant.Current vacancies include stewards to organise and manage the queues, and trained vaccinators to administer the jabs. It follows the prime minister’s pre-recorded address on Sunday that all adults in England are to be offered a booster vaccine before the new year, a month earlier than previously planned. The devolved nations have since followed suit.Health secretary Sajid Javid reported that over 110,000 people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

More Covid measures may be needed in face of omicron, government medical adviser warns

More restrictions may be needed to tackle an “inevitable” and “big wave of infections” propelled by the fast-spreading omicron Covid variant, said the chief medical adviser for the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).Dr Susan Hopkins said people will have to reduce social contact as much as possible, especially now the government’s guidance to work from home has returned.She added that lateral flow tests should be used before meeting people outside of one’s own household.Dr Hopkins said there are reports that Brits are being hospitalised over the last few days with the omicron variant.It comes after doctors in South Africa have said the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid omicron news – live: Daily infections estimated at 200,000 as NHS moved to highest emergency level

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has told MPs that daily Covid omicron infections are now estimated to be around 200,000, with the variant expected to become dominant in London within 48 hours. Addressing MPs, he said: “There are now 4,713 confirmed cases of Omicron in the UK. And the UK Health Security Agency estimates that the current rate of, the current number of daily infections are around 200,000.“While omicron represents over 20 per cent of cases in England, we’ve already seen it rise to over 44 per cent in London and we expect it to become the dominant Covid-19 variant in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Work from home guidelines UK: Current Government advice explained

Boris Johnson’s government is implementing its “Plan B” for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, bringing back social restrictions in England to curb the spread of the new omicron variant of the virus.Having previously hoped to press on with “Plan A” - encouraging the takeup of booster jabs - the prime minister’s hand was forced after a meeting of the government’s Covid operations committee last week in which the potential threat posed by the more transmissible new variant was laid bare.On Monday, the UK confirmed the first death from the new variant globally while health secretary Sajid Javid estimated that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

New Covid mask rules could last less than three weeks, Sajid Javid says

New Covid rules brought in by the the government to tackle the omicron variant could last less than three weeks, the health secretary has said.Speaking on Wednesday morning Sajid Javid said a planned government review of rules in England could be brought forward earlier than planned.His comments downplaying the duration of the new regulations come after a small group of Tory MPs rebelled against plans for mandatory masks on public transport and in shops.Asked about the timing of a promised review, Mr Javid told Sky News: "We are confident that actually maybe within two weeks we will know a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron emergency: How does the UK plan to tackle Covid-19 ‘tidal wave’?

Boris Johnson has declared an “Omicron emergency” and warned people against thinking the new variant will not make them seriously ill.Here is a look at what the current situation is in the UK and what is expected to happen over the coming days and weeks.– What was the main announcement during Mr Johnson’s pre-recorded address to the nation on Sunday night?The PM has brought forward the target of offering a Covid-19 booster jab to every adult by a month.The target had previously been the end of January, but that has been brought forward to the end of December.He said everyone...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

79K+
Followers
39K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy