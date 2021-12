CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Jelani Woods will not return next season. Woods declared for the 2022 NFL Draft in a twitter post on Tuesday morning. "A dream of mine has always been to reach the next level and I'm confident that I will give it my all to reach that goal," Woods wrote. "I thank God for giving me the ability to overcome all the obstacles he had planned for me and creating this pathway I'm about to embark in."

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO