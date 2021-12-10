ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

WEB EXTRA: 2021 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTis the season ... to make sure...

miami.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
theeasttexasweekend.com

Deadline Dates for Shipping Christmas Presents

Keep these dates in mind when it comes to Christmas gifts. You don't them to arrive late. So you need to ship some holiday presents. All mail carriers have deadline dates for shipping packages in time for a Christmas arrival. United States Postal Service. Priority Mail Service – Saturday, December...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Gifts#Deadlines#Shipping#Christmas
GamesRadar+

Last posting dates for Christmas: all the holiday shipping deadlines you need to know about

Whether you've been planning for months or you're after some last-minute gifts for gamers, many retailers have now announced their last posting dates for Christmas. In general, stores will be able to ship items ordered in the last week before the big day, but we wouldn't wait too long as many retailers work on a per-item basis. That means getting your order in in time to hit Holiday shipping deadlines has never been more important.
SHOPPING
People

9 Ugly Christmas Sweaters from Amazon That Will Arrive Before the Holiday

Dressing up in fancy velvet and satin holiday party dresses is nice and all, but whipping out your ugliest Christmas sweater is way more fun. There's no other time of year when it's acceptable to wear tinsel, ornaments, and flashing colored lights, so why not take advantage of this limited-time window to be extra? Whether you prefer subtler knitted sweaters with a few festive details, or would rather opt for all the bells and whistles, Amazon has plenty of ugly Christmas sweaters that fit the bill.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
kwhi.com

DEADLINE RAPIDLY APPROACHING FOR SHIPPING PACKAGES

The deadline for packages and cards sent through the US Postal Service is quickly approaching. According to the Postal Service, cards and packages using ground service should be mailed by December 15th if they are to reach their destination by Christmas. Packages under 16 oz. and greeting cards shipped via first class mail have until the 17th to reach their destination by Christmas. Items shipped to Hawaii or Alaska have until the 17th of December also.
INDUSTRY
EatThis

ALDI Just Put These 6 Holiday Items on Sale

The holiday season is almost here, and grocery stores are getting festive. From quick snacks to mealtime staples, the magic of the holiday season extends far beyond the grocery aisle, but many can recreate the holiday cheer right at home thanks to store purchases. ALDI is preparing us with the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts Up to 70% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. With so many places to shop for furniture, it often feels difficult to choose where to shop, especially if you're on the hunt for discounts. With Amazon's secret outlet, you won't have to search too far to find incredible deals in just about every category, including electronics and books. Right now, the furniture department is overflowing with discounts that are too good to miss out on.
HOME & GARDEN
CBS Miami

‘Tis The Season To Decorate Safely For The Holidays

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Families across the country decorate their homes with Christmas trees, holiday lights, and festive candles during this time of year. But some of those decorations can also lead to a disaster if not cared for properly. Experts say it’s important to buy a new Christmas tree that’s not already dry. When shopping, Chief John Murray with the Nassau County Firefighters Museum in New York suggests you “bounce it on the ground, see if it has any needle drop. If it has a lot of needle drop, don’t buy it.” Once you have the tree at home, it is important to make...
LIFESTYLE
WKRG News 5

The 8 best high-end gifts for new parents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end gifts for new parents are best?  It can be tricky shopping for new parents, especially if you’re unsure whether to get a gift for them or the baby. Most parents go to great lengths to ensure they have everything a baby needs before the […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy