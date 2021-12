Disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been ordered to pay back the $5.1 million he received for a book he wrote while in office last year. The Times Union reports the state Joint Commission on Public Ethics (JCOPE) voted 12-1 Tuesday on a resolution requiring the former governor to repay, within 30 days, all the money he received from sales of his 2020 book, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic.” The book detailed his early response to the Covid-19 pandemic and landed on the New York Times’ best-seller list, reportedly selling more than 45,000 copies.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO