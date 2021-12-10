Atrium Health opens wellness center at Ashley Furniture manufacturing and distribution center

Ashley Regional Medical Center has several reminders for the community. First, Ashley Regional is hosting a blood drive on December 8th and is asking for community support as giving blood is a life saving act of kindness. There are also other local blood drives happening this month and you can see them all to sign up for a spot at RedCrossBlood.org. Second, Ashley Regional reminds all that if you haven’t scheduled your annual wellness check-up, health screening, or recommended surgery, now is a great time to do it. For those that have met their insurance deductible, getting these things done before the end of the year means it could cost you little to nothing out-of-pocket. Visit AshleyRegional.com and click the ‘Find a Doctor’ tab to schedule right away. Finally, Ashley Regional reminds all of the dangers of lung cancer and that smoking is its top cause. There is a simple test that can detect lung cancer early, when treatment is most effective. You can find a provider by calling 435-538-2685.

