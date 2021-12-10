ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Atrium Health opens wellness center at Ashley Furniture manufacturing and distribution center

By Lillian Johnson
Triad Business Journal
Triad Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Open to employees of Ashley Furniture and their...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Allegheny Health Network opens new outpatient center in New Kensington

Residents in New Kensington and surrounding communities will once again be able to get laboratory, X-ray and cardiology services without having to travel to a hospital. Allegheny Health Network officials on Monday cut the ribbon on a new outpatient center located at 1B Kensington Square on Eighth Street, across from Central City Plaza.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
basinnow.com

Reminders From Ashley Regional Medical Center

Ashley Regional Medical Center has several reminders for the community. First, Ashley Regional is hosting a blood drive on December 8th and is asking for community support as giving blood is a life saving act of kindness. There are also other local blood drives happening this month and you can see them all to sign up for a spot at RedCrossBlood.org. Second, Ashley Regional reminds all that if you haven’t scheduled your annual wellness check-up, health screening, or recommended surgery, now is a great time to do it. For those that have met their insurance deductible, getting these things done before the end of the year means it could cost you little to nothing out-of-pocket. Visit AshleyRegional.com and click the ‘Find a Doctor’ tab to schedule right away. Finally, Ashley Regional reminds all of the dangers of lung cancer and that smoking is its top cause. There is a simple test that can detect lung cancer early, when treatment is most effective. You can find a provider by calling 435-538-2685.
VERNAL, UT
Rapid City Journal

New, larger dialysis center to open Monday at Monument Health

Monument Health is launching a new Dialysis Center at Dakota Market Square, 955 East North St., with more stations and easier, first-floor access. The center is slated to open on Monday. Nicole Martinez, dialysis tech supervisor for Monument Health, said the new center would improve upon the older dialysis space...
HEALTH SERVICES
msu.edu

Williamston Wellness Center is now home to Elemental Acupuncture

The Williamston Wellness Center located at 1235 E. Grand River Road houses Elemental Acupuncture, a new chiropractic and acupuncture office. Annie Hass the owner of Elemental Acupuncture rented, just a few months ago, her side of the building from Simone Ranes, a chiropractor who owns the Wellness Center. “Annie came...
WILLIAMSTON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distribution Center#Ashley Furniture
advocatemag.com

Methodist Family Health Center to open on West Davis in January

Methodist Health System took the corner spot in a new development on West Davis at Vernon. A Methodist Family Health Center is expected to open Jan. 17. The office’s two primary care physicians will be Dr. Kensey Saltarelli and Dr. Kyle Oholendt. Saltarelli and Oholendt are board certified in pediatrics...
HEALTH SERVICES
bizjournals

Atrium Health opens eight-story tower at Pineville hospital

Atrium Health has opened a new bed tower at its Pineville hospital. It relocated patients there this week. The Palmetto Tower is an eight-story, 236,000-square-foot facility with rooms that can transition between different service levels, including acute care, intensive care or rehabilitation. The top two floors are available for more expansion, if needed. Flexible spaces are becoming a more popular choice in medical settings with the pandemic.
HEALTH SERVICES
libertywingspan.com

FISD offers wellness center for employees

Starting in the spring of 2022, Frisco ISD employees will have access to a health clinic free of charge after FISD’s new agreement with the Dallas Physicians Medical Services for Children (DPMSC). “We’re always looking for ways to improve our employee benefits, and this has been in the works...
FRISCO, TX
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Open Cities Health Center announces Mitchell Davis, Jr. as new CEO

Open Cities Health Center’s board of directors announced on Thursday that it has named Mitchell Davis, Jr. as its new CEO effective December 2021. Davis has been the Interim CEO of OCHC since June 2021. He brings a wealth of leadership experience and a passion for positive change within community health serving patients in the historic Rondo, Frogtown, and North End neighborhoods of Saint Paul. He succeeds Dr. Cynthia Woods, former interim CEO, who stepped down earlier this year.
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Health Services
West Valley View

Apricus Health opens Avondale imaging center

Apricus Health opened its first medical imaging center at the company’s AKOS Medical Campus, 10825 W. McDowell Road, Suite 110, Avondale. The Apricus Imaging Center will provide a convenient way for Apricus Health patients to receive state-of-the-art medical imaging services in one location, including:. • 3T MRI - Siemens...
AVONDALE, AZ
Herald Community Newspapers

Baldwin district building wellness center

— Ongoing care for chronic diseases, such as asthma and emotional health conditions. — Health education activities for students, parents and teachers in collaboration with school staff and other school-based support agencies. — First aid and emergency care. — Assistance with enrollment in Child HealthPlus and Medicaid Managed Care. —...
BALDWIN, NY
wboi.org

Alliance Health Centers designated Federally Qualified Health Center Look-Alike

Alliance Health Centers opened its clinic in southeast Fort Wayne exactly a year ago. Today, the community-based health clinic has been designated as a Federally Qualified Health Center Look-Alike. The designation as a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) Look-Alike is decided by the Health Resources and Service Administration (HRSA) and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Reading Eagle

A clothing distribution center might come to downtown Reading

The former Luden’s plant at the corner of Eighth and Walnut Streets in Reading may soon be a hub of economic activity again. Mayor Eddie Moran hopes to entice a clothing apparel distribution center to the former candy factory. The announcement was made Monday night during City Council’s meeting...
READING, PA
beckershospitalreview.com

UAMS Digital Health & Innovation institute to open 5 telehealth training centers

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Institute for Digital Health & Innovation is expanding its virtual health push by launching five telehealth training centers across Arkansas and Tennessee, it announced Nov. 30. The institute's South Central Telehealth Resource Center will head up the new satellite sites and train clinicians...
HEALTH
courierjournal.net

Cancer Center Opens

FLORENCE–North Alabama Medical Center celebrated the third anniversary of its new facility on Veterans Drive last week as a backdrop to the open house and ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Radiation Oncology and Medical Oncology Services in the North Alabama Cancer Center facility. After the brief morning ceremony,...
FLORENCE, AL
boothbayregister.com

Art purchase benefits the Health Center

Gerry and Phyllis Allen, long-time collectors of Ed Brown's artwork, were delighted to learn that 100% of Brown’s 40” x 30” canvas of Burnt Island Light, would be gifted to the Boothbay Region Health Center, a non-profit local healthcare facility. For over a decade, the couple have made an annual...
BOOTHBAY, ME
Kait 8

Trumann community opens donation distribution center

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Communities are coming together to make sure everyone has what they need while some are without homes, food, and power. Volunteers in Trumann and the surrounding areas put together a donation distribution center at the TRC building on Pecan Grove Road. Trumann Police Chief, Jonathan Redmond,...
TRUMANN, AR
foxbangor.com

Durgin Center opens in Brewer

BREWER — The Eastern Area Agency on Aging celebrated the opening of its new Durgin Center Wednesday. The new center is located on State Street in Brewer. The agency said it is a welcoming space for adults of all ages to gather and socialize. They hope to hold evidence-based...
BREWER, ME
midkansasonline.com

Center for Health, Dyer receive recognition

The surgical services department at McPherson Center for Health recently received recognition and commendation for participating as a pilot site for the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Rural Surgery Verification Program. The ACS is developing the program to address specific needs of surgery programs in rural hospitals and communities in...
MCPHERSON, KS
WTWO/WAWV

12 Points celebrates grand opening of new wellness center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — 12 Points celebrated the grand opening of their new Illumination Wellness Center. The center was established to provide an environment for community members to relieve stress. The center will offer various practices, including yoga and meditation. The Founder, Danielle Bryan says it is important to take care of your health. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Benzinga

Brunswick's Mercury Marine Plans To Open Distribution Center In Indiana

Brunswick Corp's (NYSE: BC) division Mercury Marine will open a centralized, purpose-built distribution center to support its parts and accessories business. The new 512,000 square foot facility will be located near Indianapolis to improve delivery and service to Mercury's global customers. Mercury's current distribution facility at its global headquarters in...
INDIANA STATE
Triad Business Journal

Triad Business Journal

Winston-salem, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triad Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/triad

Comments / 0

Community Policy