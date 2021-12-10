ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bottomline Technologies Exploring Possible Sale

By PYMNTS
 4 days ago
Payment and invoice management platform Bottomline Technologies Inc. is looking into a potential sale and is working with Deutsche Bank AG on its options, people with knowledge of the situation told Bloomberg on Thursday (Dec. 9). Bottomline has recently been courted by private equity firms, the sources said. The...

Benzinga

Why Robinhood Markets Shares Are Falling

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares are trading lower after Goldman Sachs lowered its price target on the stock from $42 to $31. Robinhood Markets shares are trading lower by 16% over the past five sessions and lower by 46% over the past month following the company's third-quarter earnings results in late October, an overall decline in the broader market and a series of analyst ratings updates.
STOCKS
pymnts

Mexican Trucking FinTech Nets $4.5M for Expansion

Solvento, a Mexican FinTech, has raised $4.5 million in an investment round, according to a press release. Solvento’s objective is to be a solution for shippers, to help them smooth out various complications and access more funding, the release stated. “Truckers are the unsung heroes of the supply chain,...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
MARKETS
pymnts

EMEA Daily: Poland to Investigate Apple Privacy Changes, UK BNPL Firm Bumper Snags $12M Fundraise

In today’s top Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, Poland investigates Apple; a U.K. buy now, pay later (BNPL) startup for car repairs snags $12 million from Porsche and Jaguar; the omicron variant triggers restrictions in Norway; Pecunpay is the first Spanish issuer of UnionPay cards; the U.K. is wary of foreign takeovers by U.S. companies; and more.
BUSINESS
pymnts

SVB Financial Group to Buy Research Data Company MoffettNathanson

Silicon Valley Bank’s parent company, SVB Financial Group, will acquire technology, media and telecom research firm MoffettNathanson, SVB announced Monday (Dec. 13). The deal will see SVB’s tech investment banking unit merged with the research division of analysts Craig Moffett and Michael Nathanson. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed in the announcement.
BUSINESS
Biz Times

Harley’s LiveWire division will merge with SPAC to become publicly traded

Harley-Davidson Inc. plans to merge LiveWire, its electric motorcycle division, with AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. or ABIC, a special purpose acquisition corporation, in a deal that would make the brand the first publicly traded EV motorcycle company in the U.S. Harley will still retain 74% ownership of LiveWire and Jochen Zeitz,...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Banks And Merchants Tap Behavioral Analytics, Deep Learning to Keep Holiday Fraud in Check

The pandemic transformed how holiday shoppers secured items in 2020, and researchers expect these trends to continue during this year’s holiday season. PYMNTS’ findings show that 87% of United States consumers plan to do at least some of their holiday shopping online, 13% more than the share that did in 2020. Another survey on holiday shopping forecasts that more than 36% of U.S consumers will do their shopping exclusively online. It also projects that most U.S. consumers will increase their holiday spending or keep it at the same level this year.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

B2B Marketplace Streamlines X-Border Payments for SMBs in Emerging Markets

Trade has become more global than ever, but paying suppliers abroad remains a challenge for businesses looking to make payments in less familiar currencies belonging to emerging economies in Africa, Asia and the Middle East, for example. That logistical challenge is what London-based VertoFX has been trying to solve since...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Payroll Service Kronos Offline After Ransomware Attack

The Log4Shell vulnerability has affected workforce management and human resources (HR) cloud provider Kronos, the company warned users in a blog post last updated Monday (Dec. 13). Log4Shell is a security flaw found in things like online games, enterprise software, cloud data centers and more. It has a zero-day vulnerability,...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Asian VCs Invest $100M in Assembly Blockchain

Several large Asian venture capital firms and crypto hedge funds plan to invest $100 million on further developing apps on the new Assembly blockchain, Reuters reported Monday (Dec. 13). LD Capital, Signum Capital, Huobi Ventures, UOB Venture Management, HyperChain Capital and Du Capital were among the firms investing in Assembly.
MARKETS
pymnts

Built Technologies Debuts Built Pay Digital Payment Solution

Construction finance platform Built Technologies on Tuesday (Dec. 14) debuted Built Pay, a digital payment solution that streamlines construction payment processes and gives payers and payees the ability to choose their payment method. Built Technologies crafted Built Pay with B2B payments company Melio. It’s available now to Built customers that...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Bringg Teams With Blue Yonder to Integrate Delivery Logistics

Data-driven delivery and fulfillment cloud platform Bringg has joined forces with digital supply chain platform Blue Yonder to bolster the order-through-delivery process across the supply chain, according to a Tuesday (Dec. 14) press release. As part of the collaborative effort, the companies are striving to lessen the time to market...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Talkable, Tapcart Offer In-App Referral Program to Online Retailers

Tapcart, a mobile app provider for more than 20,000 Shopify brands, has debuted an integration with referral and loyalty solution provider Talkable to enable eCommerce companies to offer referral programs within their mobile apps, according to a Tuesday (Dec. 14) press release. Referral programs provide incentives for consumers to invite...
CELL PHONES
techeblog.com

Oppo Air Glass is an Eyepiece That Explores the Possibilities of Extended Reality

Oppo Air Glass was unveiled at Inno Day 2021, and it’s essentially an aR (assisted Reality) device that comes equipped with the company’s Spark Micro Projector, Micro LED technology, and a custom diffraction optical waveguide display. It supports four different user interactions through touch, voice, head movement, and hand motion, which provides instant access to information. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.
ELECTRONICS
MarketWatch

Footprint to go public via merger with SPAC Gores Holdings VIII in deal valued at $1.6 billion

Footprint International Holdco Inc., a maker of coating technologies that allow plant-based materials to compete with traditional plastic-based materials, is going public via a merger with special-purpose acquisition corporation Gores Holdings VIII Inc., the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday. The deal is expected to create a company with an estimated enterprise value of $1.6 billion. The new company will be named Footprint International Inc. and will trade on Nasdaq under the new ticker "FOOT." It will be led by Troy Swope, co-founder and CEO. Footprint was founded in 2014 as a material science company using plant-based...
BUSINESS
