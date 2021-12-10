Bottomline Technologies Exploring Possible Sale

The pandemic transformed how holiday shoppers secured items in 2020, and researchers expect these trends to continue during this year’s holiday season. PYMNTS’ findings show that 87% of United States consumers plan to do at least some of their holiday shopping online, 13% more than the share that did in 2020. Another survey on holiday shopping forecasts that more than 36% of U.S consumers will do their shopping exclusively online. It also projects that most U.S. consumers will increase their holiday spending or keep it at the same level this year.

