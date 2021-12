AUSTIN, Texas — For the second year in a row, Austin Free-Net is looking to make a holiday push for laptop, tablet and cell phone donations. "Anytime you whip out your phone or your, you know, your credit card, you should definitely be aware that you are considered fortunate in the community and not everybody has that freedom," Jess Ross, interim executive director for Austin Free-Net, said.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO