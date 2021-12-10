ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sundance Unveils 2022 Short Film Program, 40th Anniversary Retrospective Collection

By Matt Donnelly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe films — encompassing categories like domestic and international live-action as well as animation — will screen throughout the hybrid festival in person, at satellite venues, and online. More from Variety. David Bowie Film, Based on 'Thousands' of Hours of Rare Footage, Coming From Director Brett Morgen...

