Sundance Unveils 2022 Short Film Program, 40th Anniversary Retrospective Collection

“You Go Girl” – the fourth annual Outdoor Adventure Film Grant– “Oregon’s Outdoors Are For Everyone” winner (OAFG21) – will be screening at Sundance! Filmmakers, Shariffa Ali, Kamilah Long, Courtney Williams, and Adrian Aleas’ short film tells the story of Audrey, a New York City comedian who can make a joke of any situation, faces a staggering challenge in the beautiful mountains of Oregon. Can this city woman overcome her fears and rise? “You Go Girl!” will be screening at Sundance 2022, in the U.S. Live Action Short Films. This program was included as part of a celebration for Sundance’s 40th anniversary. The 2022 short films will all screen in programs or preceding features in-person in Utah, the majority of them will screen online along with the 40th collection, and a small collection will screen in person at seven Satellite Screens venues around the country during the Festival’s second weekend. The Festival takes place from January 20-30, 2022.

