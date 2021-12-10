Let’s Talk with Boss Services – 12/10/21

Sassy is an energetic one year old who loves walks, running, and playing with children and other dogs. She is a free feeder and loves to cuddle. Sassy knows most of her seven commands and loves car rides. She enjoys swimming and playing in the pond, and then loves her bath after that. Sassy is a little shy at first but warms right up. She loves squeaky toys and retrieves her ball well. Sassy is a sweet loving dog. If you are interested in adopting Sassy, start by submitting an adoption application at www.al-van.org/adopt. You may also visit the Adoption Center at 07591 Blue Star Highway; South Haven, MI 49090 to meet this sweet, Sassy girl!

SOUTH HAVEN, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO