Syracuse, NY

Sean Tucker Named FWAA First Team All-American

By Mike McAllister
 4 days ago
Syracuse running back Sean Tucker made yet another All-American team on Friday. He was named to the Football Writers Association of America All American First Team. Tucked was joined by Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker on the first team. Tucker was named to the Walter Camp All American Second Team on Thursday.

Those two are part of the five most prestigious All American teams. The other three will be released next week as follows: AP (Monday), The Sporting News (Tuesday) and AFCA (Wednesday).

Tucker ran for 1,496 yards during the 2021 season, breaking Joe Morris' 42 year old school record in the process. Tucker also set program records for most 100 yard performances in a season and most consecutive 100 yard games. Tucker finished fourth in the nation in rushing yards, fourth in total scrimmage yards and fifth in all-purpose yards.

Despite the strong season as undoubtedly one of college football’s best running backs, the Doak Walker Award, which honors the best running back in the country each year, did not include Tucker among its three finalists. Still, the strong 2021 campaign has set Tucker up to be on everyone’s radar nationally entering the 2022 season. Tucker has also stated he expects to return to the Orange for 2022, where he will assuredly be the focal point of the offense once again.

This will likely not be the last postseason award Tucker receives, as he should make other All-America teams when those come out in the coming days and weeks. Tucker was already named Team MVP and Outstanding Back during the Syracuse football awards banquet Sunday night. Tucker was also named to ESPN's All-America First Team.

