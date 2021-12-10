ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Oklahoma DL Isaiah Thomas Opts Out of Alamo Bowl, Declares for NFL Draft

By Josh Callaway
AllSooners
AllSooners
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KMtiA_0dJd5MES00

Yet another key piece of the Oklahoma defense is moving on the next level.

On Friday, redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas announced that would be opting out of the Sooners’ matchup with Oregon in the Valero Alamo Bowl, and declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

“First and foremost I would like to thank God for allowing me to play the game that I love at such an elite stage of college football,” Thomas wrote. “It has always been a dream of mine to play here at the University of Oklahoma and compete with the best. I want to thank you Sooner nation for the best 5 years any student athlete could’ve asked for. Thank you for welcoming me with open arms and giving me memories that I will forever cherish.

“Thank you to coach Bob Stoops for giving this kid with a dream a scholarship and thank you coach Thibbs (Calvin Thibodeaux) and coach (Jamar) Cain for molding me into the player I am today. And lastly my family, thank you for the sacrifices you made and the love you gave me to get me here. With that being said I decided to opt out the bowl game and and forego my last year of eligibility and declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.”

Thomas, an Oklahoma-native from Tulsa, OK, blossomed into one of the Sooners’ best and most consistent players by the end of his run in Norman.

After 2018 and 2019 seasons that saw him play sparingly, he emerged as a key piece to Oklahoma’s defense in 2020 picking up 32 total tackles and 13 tackles for loss in 11 games.

In 2021, he kept things rolling with 38 total tackles and 11.5 tackles for loss along with eight sacks and three forced fumbles.

A team captain, Thomas also became one of the vocal leaders of the team to go along with his play on the field.

He now becomes the fourth Oklahoma defensive starter to declare for the draft joining fellow defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey, outside linebacker Nik Bonitto and linebacker Brian Asamoah.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Isaiah Thomas News

Two-time NBA All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas is reportedly on the comeback trail. Thomas, 32, has not played in the NBA this season, but he remains very interested in making a return to the league. The former Boston Celtics star, whose career hasn’t been the same since his injury in...
NBA
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Cam Newton News

Even after scoring the Panthers’ only touchdown, that wasn’t enough for Cam Newton to stay in the lineup. Head coach Matt Rhule has benched Newton in favor of P.J. Walker. Newton is only 6-of-11 for 88 yards with no passing touchdowns and a pick-six interception. This is a...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Postgame Admission

Here’s a warning to the rest of the National Football League: don’t do anything to fire up Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. On Sunday, the Raiders gathered at midfield prior to kickoff against the Chiefs. Las Vegas’ entire team stood on the Arrowhead Stadium midfield logo.
NFL
FanSided

5 ideal transfer destinations for Auburn QB Bo Nix

Auburn legacy Bo Nix dropped a bombshell by entering the transfer portal, but now where could the former 5-star quarterback land in college football?. It wasn’t all that long ago when it would’ve been crazy to suggest that Bo Nix, the son of a former Auburn star who seemingly has the program in his blood, would leave the Tigers. But that, however, is the reality we now live in.
AUBURN, AL
FanBuzz

Who is Lincoln Riley’s Wife?

Lincoln Riley may be young, but he’s already one of college football‘s premier coaches. He proved his pedigree on the field by leading the Oklahoma Sooners to four-straight Big 12 championships and three-straight College Football Playoff semifinal appearances. Despite falling short in the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Stoops
Person
Isaiah Thomas
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
NFL
On3.com

Desmond Howard fires back at criticism for Heisman Ceremony comments

Desmond Howard isn’t having any criticism for comments he made during his interview with the finalists at the Heisman Trophy Ceremony. In a tweet following the ceremony, the former Michigan Wolverine defended his joke that came at the expense of Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud. “I would like to...
NFL
The Spun

49ers Announce Heartbreaking News Following Sunday’s Win

The San Francisco 49ers announced some truly heartbreaking news following the big win in Cincinnati on Sunday. San Francisco defeated Cincinnati, 26-23, in overtime on Sunday. The 49ers played on Sunday without defensive back Dontae Johnson. The cornerback was ruled out of Sunday’s game for personal reasons. Following the...
NFL
The Spun

John Harbaugh Announces Injury Diagnosis For Lamar Jackson

The injury diagnosis for Lamar Jackson is in, following the Baltimore Ravens loss to the Cleveland Browns on the road on Sunday afternoon. According to head coach John Harbaugh, Jackson suffered a sprained ankle in the first half of the AFC North game. The 24-year-old quarterback will undergo further tests on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alamo Bowl#Nfl Draft#College Football#American Football
The Spun

Former Ohio State Player Uses 1 Word To Describe Desmond Howard

A former Ohio State player doesn’t think the world of former Michigan star Desmond Howard. Johnnie Dixon III called Howard a clown after he was trolling Ohio Stae quarterback C.J. Stroud during the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Howard was asking star Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson if he accomplished his...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

CFB World Reacts To National Anthem Before Army-Navy Game

On Saturday afternoon, the college football world stood silent but for one game – perhaps the best rivalry game in the sport. Army and Navy are brothers on the battlefield, but bitter enemies on the gridiron. For the 122nd time, the two teams took the field this afternoon to settle their differences.
MILITARY
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky’s Shocking Loss

Down goes Kentucky! The No. 10 Wildcats fell to unranked Notre Dame on Saturday night in exciting fashion (for those outside of Lexington). The Fighting Irish entered the game 3-4, before a late Blake Wesley jumper but ND up two with 13 seconds to go. Dane Goodwin put an exclamation on the win with a fastbreak dunk after a timely stop.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

The Cowboys Will Feature A New Running Back On Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys will be down one of their most explosive weapons on Sunday. Ahead of the team’s matchup against the Washington Football Team, Tony Pollard was ruled out with a foot injury. Enter “Hard Knocks” star JaQuan Hardy. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News,...
NFL
AllSooners

Elite Quarterback Prospect Commits to Oklahoma

Jeff Lebby is on the board. The new Oklahoma offensive coordinator has landed his first recruit, and it’s a blockbuster. Nick Evers, the No. 8 quarterback and No. 64-overall player in the 2022 class in Sports Illustrated All-American’s SI99, has committed to the Sooners. The former Florida commit...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Former NFL Referee Admits Major Mistake On Sunday

A former NFL referee admitted on Sunday that a major officiating mistake was made late in the Bucs’ win over the Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, thanks in part to a questionable defensive pass interference penalty called on the Bills. Tom Brady was unable to connect on a...
NFL
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy