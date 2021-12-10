ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daimler Truck launched on stock exchange as an independent company

Today’s first day of trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange marks the start of a new era for Daimler Truck. Following the spin-off from Daimler AG, today’s first day of listing symbolizes Daimler Truck’s embarkment into unrestricted entrepreneurial independence. This is probably the most important milestone in the company’s history. In...

Air Liquide and IVECO collaborate to accelerate the development of hydrogen heavy-duty mobility in Europe

IVECO, the commercial vehicles brand of CNH Industrial, and Air Liquide, a world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop hydrogen mobility in Europe. The partnership will contribute to materialize clean mobility by leveraging the two companies’ complementary competencies, in particular Air Liquide’s unique expertise across the entire hydrogen value chain, from production and storage to distribution, and IVECO’s legacy as a provider of advanced, clean sustainable transport solutions.
Torc Robotics takes the long view as Daimler Truck’s autonomous insider

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Most of the autonomous vehicle pioneers Michael Fleming assembled more than 15 years ago at Virginia Tech to form Torc Robotics are still with the independent subsidiary of Daimler Truck, charged with leading the company to profitable driverless trucks. They face less pressure than some of...
Ola Källenius
Daimler welcomes commitment by long-term partner BAIC

Daimler AG’s long-term shareholder and partner in China, Beijing Automotive Group Co Ltd (BAIC), announced that it has been holding an increased stake in Daimler of 9.98 percent since 2019. This underlines the successful partnership to continue long-term success for Mercedes-Benz in China. Daimler owns a 9.55 percent stake in BAIC’s Hong Kong listed unit BAIC Motor as well as a stake of 2.46 percent in the Shanghai listed BAIC BluePark. According to an agreement between both parties, BAIC has confirmed to not further raise its stake in Daimler.
Daimler Truck Spin-Off Trades Higher in Market Debut in Frankfurt

Daimler Truck's focus on zero-emission technology will put it in competition with companies like Tesla and Geely, which are also developing electric trucks. Autos giant Daimler slipped around 14% in early deals following the spin-off. Daimler Truck, a spin-off from the main parent firm Daimler, began trading on the Frankfurt...
European Stocks Lower; Daimler Truck Makes Frankfurt Debut

Investing.com - European stock markets edged lower Friday, handing back some of the week’s strong gains as investors assess the impact of the Omicron Covid variant and disappointing U.K. GDP numbers ahead of the release of key U.S. inflation data. At 3:40 AM ET (0840 GMT), the DAX in...
Daimler Truck Begins Trading in Germany as Stand-Alone Company

Daimler Truck, the world's largest maker of commercial vehicles, began trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on Friday, completing a split-off from Daimler AG. The long-awaited independence, first discussed in 2014, was a stock listing rather than an initial public offering. Daimler AG, the parent company of luxury passenger carmaker Mercedes-Benz, retains ownership of 35% of Daimler Truck. Shareholders in Daimler received one share in Daimler Truck for every two Daimler AG (OTC: DDAIF) shares owned.
Daimler Truck to prioritise investment over profit once margin target reached

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The newly spun-off truckmaker Daimler Truck will prioritise investment in future technologies over boosting its profits if it achieves the two-digit margin it is targeting, CEO Martin Daum said at a roundtable on Friday. “The fact that we still exist is due to two things: because...
Daimler Truck spin-off already unlocking value, Daimler CEO says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Spinning off Daimler Truck has already proven a solid move to unlock value for Daimler AG shareholders, CEO Ola Kaellenius said on Friday, with the execution of its electrification strategy the next step. Speaking hours after the luxury carmaker’s truck and bus division was listed on...
Daimler Truck rolls into stock market after Mercedes split

Daimler Truck launched on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on Friday after the heavy-goods operation was spun off from its holding group, soon to be renamed as Mercedes-Benz. The new group is targeting an entry into into the DAX, when the 40-member blue-chip index is next updated in the first quarter of 2022.
Planning Round 70: Volkswagen drives forward electrification of its European plants and presents its plan for transforming the Wolfsburg site

Within the framework of Planning Round 70, the Volkswagen Group today resolved to further electrify its European plants in pursuit of its goal of becoming global market leader in electric mobility by 2025. Thus, the Group vigorously drives forward the implementation of its NEW AUTO strategy. The Group headquarters and manufacturing site in Wolfsburg will be transformed and the Group’s competitiveness boosted through higher spending on future technologies. The future-oriented investments, which will be primarily in e-mobility and digitalization, will account for the largest proportion of total investments of EUR 159 billion for the first time, at 56 percent or EUR 89 billion. Volkswagen expects that by 2026 one in four vehicles sold will have a battery-electric drive system.
Volkswagen’s Supervisory Board strengthens Group Board of Management team

Volkswagen AG is strengthening its Group Board of Management to deal with the next phase of the transformation. As part of this, the structure of the management body and its functions will be reorganised to make the company even more effective in tackling the challenges of the years ahead. The Group’s Supervisory Board adopted the corresponding resolutions at its meeting in Wolfsburg on Thursday. The Chairman of the Board of Management, Herbert Diess, will take over responsibility for the automotive software division CARIAD within the Group Board of Management from Markus Duesmann at the beginning of 2022. The CEO of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars Brand, Ralf Brandstätter, will join the Group Board of Management at the same time and will be responsible for the activities of the core brand. Herbert Diess will continue as the Board of Management member with responsibility for the Volume Brand Group. On 1 February 2022, Manfred Döss will take over “Integrity and Legal Affairs” from Hiltrud Werner. Hauke Stars will take up the position of Group Board of Management member responsible for “IT” on the same day. In addition to being the member of the Board of Management of Audi for Sales, Hildegard Wortmann will assume the same role on the Group Board of Management as from 1 February 2022 as well.
BMW Group signs direct agreement with chip suppliers to secure supplies

The BMW Group is exploring new ways of working with suppliers and, in the case of strategically important components, becoming more closely involved in the supplier network. To secure semiconductor supplies for the long term, the company has concluded a direct supply assurance agreement with high-tech microchip developer INOVA Semiconductors and GlobalFoundries, a manufacturer of feature-rich semiconductors. The agreement guarantees the BMW Group the supply of several million microchips per year. The microchips will be used in the ISELED smart LED technology co-developed by the BMW Group, which will be deployed for the first time in the BMW iX and rolled out in further models. Customer deliveries of the BMW iX got underway in early November.
Volkswagen enters into strategic partnerships for the industrialization of battery technology

The Volkswagen Group has entered into three more strategic partnerships, further strengthening its position in the field of batteries. The new partners are the leading materials technology group Umicore, the battery specialist 24M Technologies, and cleantech company Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. Although these three partnerships are independent from each other, they share a common goal: The industrialization of battery technology and the volume production of even more sustainable, cutting-edge batteries. The Volkswagen Group is consistently implementing its technology roadmap for the in-house development and production of battery cells, as presented at its Power Day earlier this year. In Europe alone, the Group plans to build six Gigafactories by 2030.
Daimler Electric Trucks Reach 1M Miles

Daimler electric trucks reach 1M miles of real-world usage in West Coast & Canada. [/dropcap]Daimler Trucks North America’s (DTNA) Freightliner battery electric Innovation and Customer Experience (CX) Fleets have reached 1 million miles of real-world usage, with fleets operating across the West Coast and Canada, according to a company news release.
Daimler Truck Pegs Revenue Loss From Semiconductor Shortage in Billions

The global semiconductor shortage will cost billions in lost revenue for soon-to-be-independent Daimler Truck, and the situation is likely to continue into 2022, CEO Martin Daum told a German newspaper. In comments to Automobilwoche reported on Sunday, Daum said the chip shortage would be a significant financial hit. "It is...
