The Nissan Note and Note Aura have been named the 2021-22 Japan Car of the Year. This is the fifth time Nissan has won this award in total. Nissan Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta said: “We are honored to receive the Japan Car of the Year award for the Note, which represents the new Nissan along with the Ariya. The Note is equipped with e-POWER, a powertrain that will play an important role in the electrification that Nissan is promoting. With this award as encouragement, we will continue to deliver innovations that turn everyday driving into an exciting time for customers.”

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO