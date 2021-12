With its purely electric drive and comprehensive range of digital features, the BMW iX represents a new era in individual mobility. In addition, it operates at the highest level of safety. This is according to the experts of the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) – the consumer protection institute specialising in automotive safety – who awarded the BMW iX the highest possible rating of five stars in the Euro NCAP safety assessment. During the course of the test programme, which was further intensified in 2020, the BMW Group’s new technology flagship impressed with both its outstanding occupant protection and its advanced driver assistance systems, which are particularly effective in helping to prevent accidents.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO