Official Eddie Van Halen Funko Pop! Figure Is Coming Next Year
By Philip Trapp
98.7 Jack FM
4 days ago
Next year, Eddie Van Halen will be remembered with an official Funko Pop! Rocks figurine in the late Van Halen guitarist's early 1980s likeness. It's a product the influential rocker signed off on before his death. That's what his son, Mammoth WVH bandleader Wolfgang Van Halen, revealed this week....
Did you know former Van Halen singer David Lee Roth helped Eddie Van Halen place the strips of adhesive tape that formed the signature striped design on the guitarist's unmistakable "Frankenstrat"?. That's what Roth shared in a recent audio clip he said he issued in response to some Van Halen...
Wolfgang Van Halen said he’d caught himself behaving like his late father Eddie Van Halen while on stage. He recently completed a road trip with Guns N’ Roses, on which his band Mammoth WVH played the role of openers – and it was during those shows that he became aware of similarities.
Eddie Van Halen, who died in October of 2020, is being memorialized with a collectible figurine. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the figure will be a part of Funko's Pop! Rocks line. The late rocker's son, Wolfgang Van Halen, said in a tweet, “Pop signed off on this way back...
(hennemusic) Grammy Awards producer Ben Winston was the subject of a top 21 story from March 2021 after he defending the March 4th event's tribute to Eddie Van Halen following backlash from fans and public comments by the late rocker's son Wolfgang Van Halen. The guitar icon - who passed...
Wolfgang Van Halen had kind words for David Lee Roth this week when addressing the 67-year-old rock singer and fellow Van Halen alum's upcoming retirement. The subject was one of many floated on Wednesday (Dec. 1) in a joint interview with Wolf — the Mammoth WVH bandleader and the son of late Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen — and Dirty Honey vocalist Marc LaBelle that was arranged by the website Consequence. In October, Roth said he would retire from performing after his Las Vegas residency in January 2022.
Sammy Hagar had a top 21 story from April 2021 after explained that it was Eddie Van Halen that shot down the suggestion that the band change their name to Van Hagar after Sammy took over lead vocals when David Lee Roth left the band in the mid 1980s. The...
To celebrate the fourth night of Hannukkah, Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin perform an arrangement of Van Halen’s “Jump”. This is in continuation of the duo’s “Hannukah Sessions” where they cover a song by a Jewish artist each night during the Festival of Lights. The performance featured a bare-bones...
Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang landed a top 21 story from January 2021 after he took to social media to react to some criticism from a fan over the mural of his father Eddie Van Halen that was unveiled at Guitar Center Hollywood earlier this week. After a Twitter user...
The VHND‘s Eric Senich talked with Eruption: Conversations with Eddie Van Halen authors Brad Tolinski and Chris Gill for an exclusive, in-depth discussion of Eddie Van Halen’s legendary career!. Throughout the interview Tolinski and Gill give their insight and opinions on a wide range of EVH topics including:
When GP rounded up more than a dozen electric guitar heroes and asked them to share their thoughts on Eddie Van Halen in the days following his death in October 2020, one thing stood out. There was far more, almost all of the guitarists pointed out, to Eddie's playing than...
Original Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony scored a top 21 story from February 2021 after he said that "there has to be" a tribute concert to Eddie Van Halen, to honor legendary guitarist who passed away last year after a battle with cancer. Anthony was asked about the possibility of...
There are hundreds of versions of Iron Maiden's sneering mascot Eddie out there and another five have been chosen to be immortalized by Funko's line of Pop! Rocks figures, all of which are coming in early 2022. All but one are taken from the band's historic '80s era, with two...
Heath Freeman, who graced the small screen as a calculating killer on Fox’s “Bones,” passed away on Sunday. He was 41. Freeman’s demise was first announced by his pals in the industry, with Shanna Moakler being among the first to pay tribute to him on social media. The model turned...
Among the various members of The Beatles, it was drummer Ringo Starr who started and completed his family during the height of the band’s legendary career. He was a father of three children by the time The Beatles split in 1970. Ringo shares all of his kids with his late...
The ‘Believe’ singer has been married twice, and she had a son from each marriage. Find out more about Cher’s two adult kids here. Cher has been one of the most celebrated musical artists of the past 60 years. Born Cherilyn Sarkisian, the 75-year-old singer continues to inspire and influence generations of musicians. During her early musical career, she performed alongside Sonny Bono, whom she would marry from 1969 until they divorced in 1975. During their marriage, they performed as a duo (including on TV’s Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour), and Cher also performed as a solo artist. After divorcing Sonny, she pursued a solo musical career and set out as an actress. From 1975 to 1979, she was also married to Allman Brothers guitarist Gregg Allman, but they divorced in 1979. While most recognized as a musical icon, Cher also won a Leading Actress Academy Award in 1988 for her performance in Moonstruck.
There are big hits, the one's that go Top 10 on the national charts. Then there are huge hits, those that go to the top, #1. Of course there are legendary classics, those songs that stay around and sound great year after year after year. And then there are what...
John Lennon‘s older son Julian has revealed he had an emotional reaction when he got to watch a preview of the upcoming Disney+ docuseries The Beatles: Get Back in Los Angeles this past week. In a recent message on his Instagram that accompanied a new photo of him with his...
Learn all about Dhani Harrison, the talented musician and son of Beatles superstar, George Harrison!. Arguably the most famous band in history, the Beatles are back in the spotlight with a new three-part docuseries called The Beatles: Get Back. Fans will be treated to never-before-seen footage of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison as they worked on their final album before breaking up in 1970. With lead guitarist George heavily featured in the Peter Jackson project, fans will certainly want to know everything about his only child, Dhani Harrison. Learn all about the young musician and producer, below!
In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
Mike Nesmith, the genius musician, songwriter, filmmaker, and pop-culture innovator best known as the dry-witted, wooly-hatted guitarist/co-frontman of the 1960s’ zeitgeist-capturing TV band the Monkees, has died at age 78. The news comes less than a month after he and his bandmate Micky Dolenz wrapped the Monkees’ farewell tour with an emotional performance at Los Angeles’s Greek Theatre on Nov. 1, during which Nesmith broke into tears several times.
