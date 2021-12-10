ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Official Eddie Van Halen Funko Pop! Figure Is Coming Next Year

By Philip Trapp
98.7 Jack FM
98.7 Jack FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Next year, Eddie Van Halen will be remembered with an official Funko Pop! Rocks figurine in the late Van Halen guitarist's early 1980s likeness. It's a product the influential rocker signed off on before his death. That's what his son, Mammoth WVH bandleader Wolfgang Van Halen, revealed this week....

987jack.com

Comments / 0

Related
940wfaw.com

Eddie Van Halen Memorialized With Collectible Figurine

Eddie Van Halen, who died in October of 2020, is being memorialized with a collectible figurine. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the figure will be a part of Funko's Pop! Rocks line. The late rocker's son, Wolfgang Van Halen, said in a tweet, “Pop signed off on this way back...
CELEBRITIES
antiMUSIC

Grammys Producer Defends Eddie Van Halen Tribute 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) Grammy Awards producer Ben Winston was the subject of a top 21 story from March 2021 after he defending the March 4th event's tribute to Eddie Van Halen following backlash from fans and public comments by the late rocker's son Wolfgang Van Halen. The guitar icon - who passed...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wolfgang Van Halen
Person
Eddie Van Halen
98.7 Jack FM

Wolfgang Van Halen – David Lee Roth Will ‘Always Be One of the Best’

Wolfgang Van Halen had kind words for David Lee Roth this week when addressing the 67-year-old rock singer and fellow Van Halen alum's upcoming retirement. The subject was one of many floated on Wednesday (Dec. 1) in a joint interview with Wolf — the Mammoth WVH bandleader and the son of late Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen — and Dirty Honey vocalist Marc LaBelle that was arranged by the website Consequence. In October, Roth said he would retire from performing after his Las Vegas residency in January 2022.
CELEBRITIES
antiMUSIC

Eddie Van Halen Shot Down Van Hagar Name 2021 In Review

Sammy Hagar had a top 21 story from April 2021 after explained that it was Eddie Van Halen that shot down the suggestion that the band change their name to Van Hagar after Sammy took over lead vocals when David Lee Roth left the band in the mid 1980s. The...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Dave Grohl Covers One of Eddie Van Halen’s Most Popular Songs

To celebrate the fourth night of Hannukkah, Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin perform an arrangement of Van Halen’s “Jump”. This is in continuation of the duo’s “Hannukah Sessions” where they cover a song by a Jewish artist each night during the Festival of Lights. The performance featured a bare-bones...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wvh#Gamestop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
International Business Times

Heath Freeman Dead: ‘Bones’ Actor Passes Away In His Sleep

Heath Freeman, who graced the small screen as a calculating killer on Fox’s “Bones,” passed away on Sunday. He was 41. Freeman’s demise was first announced by his pals in the industry, with Shanna Moakler being among the first to pay tribute to him on social media. The model turned...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cher’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Children

The ‘Believe’ singer has been married twice, and she had a son from each marriage. Find out more about Cher’s two adult kids here. Cher has been one of the most celebrated musical artists of the past 60 years. Born Cherilyn Sarkisian, the 75-year-old singer continues to inspire and influence generations of musicians. During her early musical career, she performed alongside Sonny Bono, whom she would marry from 1969 until they divorced in 1975. During their marriage, they performed as a duo (including on TV’s Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour), and Cher also performed as a solo artist. After divorcing Sonny, she pursued a solo musical career and set out as an actress. From 1975 to 1979, she was also married to Allman Brothers guitarist Gregg Allman, but they divorced in 1979. While most recognized as a musical icon, Cher also won a Leading Actress Academy Award in 1988 for her performance in Moonstruck.
HollywoodLife

Dhani Harrison: 5 Things To Know About George Harrison’s Son

Learn all about Dhani Harrison, the talented musician and son of Beatles superstar, George Harrison!. Arguably the most famous band in history, the Beatles are back in the spotlight with a new three-part docuseries called The Beatles: Get Back. Fans will be treated to never-before-seen footage of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison as they worked on their final album before breaking up in 1970. With lead guitarist George heavily featured in the Peter Jackson project, fans will certainly want to know everything about his only child, Dhani Harrison. Learn all about the young musician and producer, below!
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

The Monkees' Mike Nesmith dies at age 78

Mike Nesmith, the genius musician, songwriter, filmmaker, and pop-culture innovator best known as the dry-witted, wooly-hatted guitarist/co-frontman of the 1960s’ zeitgeist-capturing TV band the Monkees, has died at age 78. The news comes less than a month after he and his bandmate Micky Dolenz wrapped the Monkees’ farewell tour with an emotional performance at Los Angeles’s Greek Theatre on Nov. 1, during which Nesmith broke into tears several times.
MUSIC
98.7 Jack FM

98.7 Jack FM

Victoria, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 Jack FM plays the best Jack music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://987jack.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy