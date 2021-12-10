ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

At Least 54 Dead in Horrific Crash of Truck Carrying Migrants in Mexico

By DEBORAH HASTINGS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA horrific scene of death and injury awaited rescue workers who raced to a highway where a truck packed with as many as 200 migrants toppled onto a highway and crashed into the base of a steel pedestrian bridge in southern Mexico. Those jammed inside the cargo trailer were...

