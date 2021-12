NEWARK, N.J. — UConn coach Geno Auriemma said Saturday that surgery remains an option for injured guard Paige Bueckers and a decision will be made in the coming days. “She needed to solicit a couple other opinions and then the next step is either there’s going to be surgery or there’s not going to be surgery,” Auriemma said after the Huskies defeated UCLA, 71-61, at the Prudential Center. That’s got to happen relatively soon, yes or no.”

