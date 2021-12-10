ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, VA

Man wanted in connection with distribution of meth turns himself in, Henry County Sheriff’s Office says

By Kim Yonick
WFXR
WFXR
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mdITt_0dJd27Fr00

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man wanted for distribution of meth turned himself in.

Timothy Edward Ross turned himself in at the Henry County Magistrate’s Office on Thursday, Dec. 9 around 9 p.m., authorities say. Ross was wanted for distribution of more than 100 grams of methamphetamine.

Police: Car and bullet casings found after reported shots fired in Lynchburg

He is now being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

If you have any information about narcotics trafficking, you are asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WFXR’s breaking news email list

Get breaking news, weather, and sports delivered to your smartphone with the WFXR News app available on [ Apple ] and [ Android ]

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

Henry County authorities search for wanted man; seize $465K, drugs, firearms after investigation

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Henry County authorities are searching for a wanted man after seizing hundreds of thousands of dollars, as well as a number of drugs, guns, and vehicles during an undercover investigation into methamphetamine distribution. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says investigators executed a search warrant at 45 Blossom Street in Bassett […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WFXR

WFXR

1K+
Followers
385
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy