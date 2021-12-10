Man wanted in connection with distribution of meth turns himself in, Henry County Sheriff’s Office says
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man wanted for distribution of meth turned himself in.
Timothy Edward Ross turned himself in at the Henry County Magistrate’s Office on Thursday, Dec. 9 around 9 p.m., authorities say. Ross was wanted for distribution of more than 100 grams of methamphetamine.Police: Car and bullet casings found after reported shots fired in Lynchburg
He is now being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.
If you have any information about narcotics trafficking, you are asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).
