Man wanted in connection with distribution of meth turns himself in, Henry County Sheriff’s Office says

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man wanted for distribution of meth turned himself in.

Timothy Edward Ross turned himself in at the Henry County Magistrate’s Office on Thursday, Dec. 9 around 9 p.m., authorities say. Ross was wanted for distribution of more than 100 grams of methamphetamine.

He is now being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

If you have any information about narcotics trafficking, you are asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

