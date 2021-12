The Bugatti Chiron. What a machine. Just mentioning its name conjures up thoughts of spectacular power, breathtaking speeds, and exquisite design. Of course, a lot of the respect we have for the brand comes from its past exploits just as much as its recent endeavors, and we're sure that an electric future with Rimac will provide even more exciting creations. But is there a chance that Bugatti has been lying to us about power figures? After all, who is ever going to prove Bugatti wrong? It's not like we all have access to a massive test track, let alone a Bugatti. Fortunately, Cannonball Garage has just posted a YouTube video that reveals the truth.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO