Blast from the Past: 1985 Clayton fire aftermath

(CNN) — The House is set to vote on whether former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows should be referred to the Department of Justice on criminal charges for failing to appear for a deposition with the select committee investigating the January 6 attack. The panel unanimously voted...
A coroner said an autopsy shows unusually severe brain disease in the frontal lobe of a former NFL player who authorities say fatally shot six people in Rock Hill, South Carolina, before killing himself in April. The 20 years ex-football pro Phillip Adams spent playing football "definitely ... gave rise" to a diagnosis of stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy, known as CTE, said Dr. Ann McKee, who examined Adams' brain.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force has discharged 27 people for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, making them what officials believe are the first service members to be removed for disobeying the mandate to get the shots. The Air Force gave its forces until Nov. 2 to get...
Additional data from Pfizer's clinical trial of its oral Covid-19 antiviral drug confirm the treatment's high level of effectiveness, the company said in a news release Tuesday. In the final analysis of its Phase 2/3 clinical trial, the antiviral, called Paxlovid, was found to be 89 percent effective at preventing...
NEW YORK (AP) — Calling him a “clown, genius, edgelord, visionary, industrialist, showman,” Time magazine has named Tesla CEO Elon Musk as its Person of the Year for 2021. Musk, who is also the founder and CEO space exploration company SpaceX, recently passed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos...
Washington — The Supreme Court on Monday left in place New York's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers, turning away a challenge by a group of medical providers who sued because it does not include a religious exemption. Over the dissents of Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and...
(CNN) — For Larry Nassar's abuse victims, a $380 million settlement doesn't just mark the end of a five-year legal battle. It'll also provide much-needed resources toward the recovery of survivors, former Olympic gymnast Tasha Schwikert said. "With a resolution, as survivors, we feel heard. And we feel acknowledged,"...
LONDON (AP) — The omicron variant is spreading so rapidly it has the potential to overwhelm Britain’s hospitals, highlighting the need to strengthen coronavirus restrictions and speed up the delivery of booster vaccine shots, the country’s health minister said Tuesday. Omicron is so transmissible that even if...
(CNN) — They knew. They all knew. The release of texts on Monday night sent to former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on January 6 amount to a smoking gun when it comes to whether those in and around the President were aware of the rising insurrection of that day and the role then-President Donald Trump himself needed to play.
Washington, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine (D) on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit against far-right groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers over their role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The 84-page civil complaint, which also lists dozens of individuals, alleges violations of local D.C. and federal laws,...
