Report: Colorado ranks 21st in the nation for most Christmas spirit

By Century Link
 4 days ago

COLORADO — Coloradans are decking the halls! That is according to GetCenturyLink.com’s latest findings that indicated Colorado is one of the top 20 states with the most Christmas spirit.

With the holiday season right around the corner, Christmas spirit is at an all-time high. Across the country people are putting up decorations, building gingerbread houses, listening to Christmas music, and wrapping presents for their friends and family.

Even though Christmas is one of the most popular national holidays in the US, with 85% of Americans celebrating each year, not everyone embraces the spirit of the season to the same degree.

For the fourth year in a row, the team at GetCenturyLink.com decided to measure online activity and area culture to see which states have the most Christmas spirit and which states have the least. We found that New Hampshire, Maine, and Montana had the most spirit this year, stealing last year’s top three spots from Utah, Idaho, and Montana. On the other hand, Hawaii, Florida, and DC had the least Christmas spirit last year, but Mississippi, New York. and DC showed the least spirit this year, with DC coming in last both years.

Interesting Findings

  • New Hampshire is the state with the most Christmas spirit in 2021. Utah, which ranked first in 2020, moved down to seventh place this year.
  • Although DC had the least Christmas spirit for the past two years, Washingtonians still tweet about Christmas the most.
  • Hawaii watches a lot of Christmas movies. Perhaps residents of the state like the idea of snow although they don’t get to see it—the state averages 79–83°F during the winter months.
  • For the third year in a row, Vermont has the highest number of Christmas tree farms.

Methodology

To determine which states have the most Christmas spirit, GetCenturyLink.com’s data team analyzed two data categories: online activity and area culture.

We used six key metrics:

ONLINE ACTIVITY

  • Google searches for Christmas movies and gingerbread houses (29%)
  • Online shopping (via Google shopping trends) for wrapping paper, Christmas cards, Christmas ornaments, and “Elf on a Shelf” (28%)
  • Christmas music streaming (14.5%)
  • Tweeting about Christmas (7%)

AREA CULTURE

  • Number of Christmas Tree farms per capita (7%)
  • Charitable giving in the last documented tax year, as defined by the IRS (14.5%)
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

