GOVERNOR HOCHUL SIGNS LEGISLATION TO INCREASE AWARENESS OF RESOURCES FOR HUMAN TRAFFICKING VICTIMS

Governor Kathy Hochul signed a package of legislation authored by Senator Anna M. Kaplan (D-North Hills) that will help small business owners to cut through red tape and navigate State Government bureaucracy, and ensure that every small business owner is aware of the free resources that are available to them. The first bill, S.33/A.3456, will create a small business liaison within the Departments of Agriculture and Markets, Environmental Conservation, Labor, Transportation, and Taxation and Finance to assist and advocate for small businesses. The second bill, S.113a/A.6508a requires New York’s Secretary of State to send a list of helpful resources for small businesses to anyone who files a new business name or new LLC name.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO