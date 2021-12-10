ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOVERNOR HOCHUL SIGNS LEGISLATION TO INCREASE AWARENESS OF RESOURCES FOR HUMAN TRAFFICKING VICTIMS

Cover picture for the articleLegislation (S.00924/A.3331) Requires Law Enforcement and District Attorney’s Offices to Advise Human Trafficking Victims of the Availability of Social and Legal Services. Governor Kathy Hochul today signed legislation that requires law enforcement and district attorney’s offices to advise human trafficking victims of the availability of social and legal services. Upon encountering...

GOVERNOR HOCHUL SIGNS LEGISLATION TO HELP TRACK AND REPORT DATA ON VETERAN SUICIDES TO HELP CREATE BETTER PREVENTION STRATEGIES

Legislation (S.02036/A.03237) Establishes Another Method of Tracking Veteran Suicides in Order to Compile More Accurate Data. Governor Kathy Hochul today signed legislation (S.02036/A.03237) into law to establish another method of tracking veteran suicides in order to compile more accurate data regarding those suicides to better inform prevention strategies. “Veterans risk...
Queens lawmakers’ legislation supporting human trafficking survivors signed into law

Queens has been a hotbed of human trafficking for generations due to its two airports and proximity to the I-95 corridor. On Thursday, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation crafted by two Queens lawmakers that will require law enforcement, including the city’s five district attorney’s offices, to advise human trafficking victims of the availability of social and legal services that are available to them.
Hochul signs legislation protecting seniors from fraudulent use of personal information

Legislation incorporates identity theft into definition of elder abuse for purposes of support services and programs for elder persons. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday signed legislation (S.1560/A.1994) into law to protect seniors from fraudulent use of personal information by authorizing support services on identity theft through nonprofit agencies and law enforcement. The legislation allows the Office of the Aging and law enforcement to recognize identity theft as one of the many forms of elder abuse, and take appropriate action to help seniors.
Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Expanding the Discrimination Protections of the Human Rights Law to Include For-Profit Educational Institutions

Legislation (S.7151/A.7390) Broadens the Definition of 'Educational Institution' in the Human Rights Law to Protect Students Attending For-Profit Colleges, Universities, Career Schools and English as a Second Language Schools. Governor Kathy Hochul today signed legislation (S.7151/A.7390) expanding the discrimination protections of the Human Rights Law to include for-profit colleges, universities,...
Sentaor Kaplan's Legislation Supporting New York Small Businesses Signed by Governor

Governor Kathy Hochul signed a package of legislation authored by Senator Anna M. Kaplan (D-North Hills) that will help small business owners to cut through red tape and navigate State Government bureaucracy, and ensure that every small business owner is aware of the free resources that are available to them. The first bill, S.33/A.3456, will create a small business liaison within the Departments of Agriculture and Markets, Environmental Conservation, Labor, Transportation, and Taxation and Finance to assist and advocate for small businesses. The second bill, S.113a/A.6508a requires New York’s Secretary of State to send a list of helpful resources for small businesses to anyone who files a new business name or new LLC name.
Governor Hochul provides Sunday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday. “With a new variant circulating in New York, the best way to stay safe this holiday season is by getting vaccinated and boosted,” Governor Hochul said. “With holiday gatherings just weeks away, you can protect yourself and your loved ones by getting vaccinated and encouraging everyone in your life to do the same.”
Hochul signs package of legislation to support small businesses

Legislation requires certain state agencies designate a small business liaison; secretary of state to provide ‘helpful information’ for new businesses. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a package of legislation to increase state agency support of small businesses in New York. Legislation S.033/A.3456 will create a small business liaison with the departments of Agriculture and Markets, Environmental Conservation, Labor, Transportation, and Taxation and Finance. Legislation S.113a/A.6508a requires the secretary of state to confirm receipt upon receiving a statement of filing and include useful information for all businesses that apply to reserve a name, including but not limited to contact information for the local Small Business Development Council, local Entrepreneurial Assistance Program, Business Mentor NY, and Empire State Development.
Gov. Hochul signs legislation to streamline social service payments to child care providers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul singed legislation Wednesday requiring local social service districts to offer a direct deposit payment option for subsidized child care. Rochester-area Assemblymember Sarah Clark introduced the bill in the NYS Assembly. Officials from the governor’s office say the new legislation will streamline the system for payments to child care providers. […]
ICYMI: Governor Hochul Announces Mask Protocol Now in Effect, New FAQ Resource Available

Masks Now Required in All Indoor Public Places Unless Businesses or Venues Implement a Vaccine Requirement. See Frequently Asked Questions Regarding the New Requirements Here. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the mask protocol for all indoor public places announced Friday is now in effect, as well as a new Frequently Asked Questions resource for business owners and the general public.
Hochul signs invasives transport law

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday signed a new law enabling the establishment of more boat inspection stations in and around the Adirondack Park aimed at minimizing the spread of aquatic invasive species. The new law authorizes the state Department of Environmental Conservation to establish aquatic invasive species inspection stations anywhere...
Poll: Most Dems Continue to Back Hochul for Governor

Governor Kathy Hochul continues to have the backing of New York’s Democrats. In a poll released Tuesday by Siena College, 36-percent of Democrats surveyed say they support Hochul in the primary for Governor. That’s double the 18-percent that said they are backing state Attorney General Letitia James. The same poll...
Governor Hochul on Omicron Friday

Guidance on Limiting Non-Essential and Non-Urgent Procedures at Certain Hospitals Experiencing Limited Capacity. 159,560 Vaccine Doses Administered Over Last 24 Hours. Governor Kathy Hochul Fridday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19. “New York State has confirmed five cases of the omicron variant. Let me be clear: this...
Hochul, James vie for suburban endorsements in race for governor

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday touted competing endorsements from Democrats in the suburban counties near New York City. It's a sign of how voters there in those classically swing areas of the state could prove pivotal to winning the party's nomination next June. Hochul's bid...
Hochul signs legislation protecting New Yorkers from lead exposure in Christmas & holiday decorations

Legislation (S.05675a/A.4522a) requires warning labels for lead coatings used in seasonal and decorative lighting products. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation (S.05675/A.4522) into law to protect New Yorkers from lead exposure from Christmas lights and other holiday decorations by requiring a warning label for certain products that use lead-based electrical cord casings. The legislation defines seasonal and decorative lighting products, requires a proper warning label, and mandates a fine for any manufacturer who violates this legislation.
