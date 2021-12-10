GOVERNOR HOCHUL SIGNS LEGISLATION TO INCREASE AWARENESS OF RESOURCES FOR HUMAN TRAFFICKING VICTIMS
Legislation (S.00924/A.3331) Requires Law Enforcement and District Attorney's Offices to Advise Human Trafficking Victims of the Availability of Social and Legal Services. Governor Kathy Hochul today signed legislation that requires law enforcement and district attorney's offices to advise human trafficking victims of the availability of social and legal services.
