Getting Back in the DJ Booth: Siobhan Bell Talks Spinning at Diddy & WizKid’s Parties, Collaborating with Karl Lagerfeld and Taking the Reopened World By Storm

UTA has announced the signing of Poison frontman and reality TV veteran Bret Michaels. The entertainment company will represent the artist worldwide in all areas. “Bret Michaels is a true multi-hyphenate. From music and branding, to sports and reality TV he brings 1000% to all his business endeavors and we are honored to welcome him to our roster,” said David Zedeck, partner and co-head of Global Music. “Bret is an enduring superstar whose impact on the entertainment landscape has continuously grown and remained relevant throughout his career. We are excited to work with him as he continues to expand his Michaels Entertainment Group Inc. businesses across various verticals, and we look forward to creating a bold new chapter together.”

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO