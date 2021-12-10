Getting Back in the DJ Booth: Siobhan Bell Talks Spinning at Diddy & WizKid’s Parties, Collaborating with Karl Lagerfeld and Taking the Reopened World By Storm
As clubs have been reopening and shows have been resuming across the country after a year-and-a-half-long COVID-19 pandemic pause on the live music industry, Billboard is asking club and touring DJs about their experience fading between spinning at home to performing back outside. The world is Siobhan Bell’s stage....www.billboard.com
Comments / 0