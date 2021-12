I actually had this working although it seems that the VPN software I use for work on my Mac, would stop Microsoft Remote Desktop connecting when it was running, so I had to ensure I started the VM, started MRD and then the VPN. This was getting tedious though so I wanted to try and see if I could get the VM to use the 192.168.0.x ip range, which is what my router provides instead of the 172.16.3.128 IP address that the VM was connecting too.. Long story short, I botched up my internet connectivity now on the VM and it simply won't connect 😞 Not sure what I have done.

