PITTSBURGH - The Canadiens close out their two-game road trip with their final showdown of the season against the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. In their first game of the trip, the Canadiens fell 4-1 to the Blues in Jake Allen's return to St. Louis on Saturday. Alexander Romanov was the goal-scorer for Montreal, netting his second of the season with assists from Ryan Poehling and Laurent Dauphin.

NHL ・ 8 HOURS AGO